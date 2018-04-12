On August 14, 2015, Georgia DeFilippo, then age 64, and Christina DeFilippo, then age 36, were arrested for the murder of Korey Kaufmann. The defendants conspired to prosecute Frank Carson and his family based on their disdain for his successes against them as a criminal defense attorney, ignoring and suppressing exculpatory evidence.

"The DeFilippos were falsely and maliciously accused of murder and other crimes simply because of Stanislaus law enforcement's contempt for Frank Carson. Even with their lies and misrepresentations, the defendants still were unable to produce evidence of any crimes by the DeFilippos, with the judge who ordered them released saying it was 'not difficult.' This lawsuit seeks damages to help mend the egregious wrongs the DeFilippos have been forced to endure." said Randall Strauss, Esq. of Gwilliam, Ivary, Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer, who represent the Plaintiffs.

The burden of defending themselves against defendants' false charges had an immense emotional and financial toll on both Georgia and Christina DeFilippo. Georgia was traumatized by needlessly being housed in a maximum-security facility for 50 days. Due to the press coverage surrounding her arrest, Christina is unlikely to find work as a teacher, despite her exceptional credentials. Both women have become overwhelmed with depression and anxiety because of the defendants' witch hunt against them. They live in fear that the defendants will again use their power to maliciously deprive them of life and liberty. Justice needs to be served to prevent further abuses by the Stanislaus law enforcement.

Contact:

Randall E. Strauss (rstrauss@giccb.com) and Robert Schwartz (rschwartz@giccb.com)

Gwilliam, Ivary, Chiosso, Cavalli & Brewer (510) 832-5411

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defilippos-file-civil-rights-lawsuit-against-stanislaus-law-enforcement-300629279.html

SOURCE The Law Firm of Gwilliam, Ivary, Chiosso, Cavalli & Brewer

