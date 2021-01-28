Defined Contribution Alternatives Association Appoints New Executive Committee Members

PORT ORANGE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Defined Contribution Alternatives Association (DCALTA) announced today the appointment of four experienced finance and investment professionals from its Board of Directors to a new Executive Committee that will guide DCALTA`s strategic direction as the organization continues to grow in membership.

The new executive committee members are:

Serge Boccassini , Head of Global Product Management at Northern Trust, will serve as Chairman.

, Head of Global Product Management at Northern Trust, will serve as Chairman. Alain Michnick , Head of Defined Contribution Sales at FTSE Russell, will serve as Vice Chairman.

, Head of Defined Contribution Sales at FTSE Russell, will serve as Vice Chairman. Kathy Wanner , Founding Partner at Fairway Capital, will serve as Treasurer.

, Founding Partner at Fairway Capital, will serve as Treasurer. Michelle Rappa , Managing Director at Neuberger Berman, will serve as Secretary.

DCALTA Founder and President, Jonathan Epstein, said, "I'm very excited to have an Executive Committee with such a breadth of knowledge, diversity and experience to help fulfill our strategic initiatives."

"The strengthened leadership group and continued growth in membership at DCALTA solidifies its position to educate the industry on how to effectively diversify long term retirement portfolios by including different types of alternative investments," Epstein added.

Executive Committee chairman Serge Bocassini said, "We look forward to extending DCALTA's innovative research, education, and advocacy efforts, including partnerships with academic and industry research groups."

DCALTA continues to grow and seeks to diversify membership to enhance its vision and execute strategic alliances with like-minded organizations. The newly appointed members assumed their positions January 1, 2021.

About DCALTA

Enhancing Retirement Outcomes - a collective voice on alternative investments in defined contribution plans.

DCALTA seeks to enhance the retirement security of defined contribution (DC) plan participants by the inclusion of alternative assets:

As a modest allocation within a long term focused, multi-asset fund option on a DC plan menu

Through a well-diversified portfolio of alternative assets

Professionally managed within a prudent structure designed for the needs of DC plan participants

DCALTA's mission includes education, research and advocacy on the benefits and alternative investments options within a defined contribution framework. To learn more about DCALTA, please visit dcalta.org.

