DefinedCrowd Reinforces Commitment to Data Security

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DefinedCrowd, a smart data company for Artificial Intelligence (AI), has announced today a set of measures to keep data and information secure. The company is now ISO 27001 certified, in addition to their previous GDPR compliance efforts and the assignment of a Data Security officer.

"The security measures we've been putting in place are an important step in strengthening our promise to deliver – and protect – high-quality data for our clients," explains João Freitas, CTO of DefinedCrowd. "We went through the rigorous process of obtaining ISO 27001 certification, one of the best-known standards in information security, to safeguard our business and our customers from cyber-attacks, loss or corruption of data, and the potential damages that could accompany these issues."

ISO 27001 is a consistent and centrally controlled management system standard for protecting information and reducing threats to all business processes through effective monitoring and control of IT security risks. Obtaining this certification involves the auditing and evaluation of a variety of internal processes, from information security guidelines, asset management, staff security and access control to systems maintenance, compliance, and cryptography. With this certification, DefinedCrowd ensures compliance with the international standards of the industry, assuring the best practices for information security controls are in place.

"Data is the core of our business, so ensuring its safety is integral to our core values. Considering our clients are big corporations, we are not taking any chances when it comes to data security. Receiving the ISO 27001 certification is an important step that proves our global commitment to the highest international standards," states founder and CEO Daniela Braga.

DefinedCrowd was founded in 2015 and was recently named one of the top 100 AI startups by CB Insights. The company has proven its traction in the AI industry by achieving key performance indicators around quality, throughput, and scale, offering capabilities in 50+ languages and dialects. It counts Fortune 500 companies among its client base.

DefinedCrowd offers high-quality training data to help machine learning products reach the market at improved quality and speed. With world-class expertise in Speech and Natural Language Processing technologies, they support a broad range of use cases, from virtual assistants to customer review, autonomous vehicles, content categorization, pattern recognition, and even surveillance systems. Through a combination of human intelligence, automatic tools, and machine learning capabilities, DefinedCrowd's platform allows data scientists to collect, structure, and enrich training data through efficient workflows designed to accelerate enterprise AI initiatives. Their value proposition is quality (95-98% accurate), speed (5-10x faster than competition) and scale (50+ languages covered).

