Defining 2021 Customer Experience Requirements Beyond CDP and MDM

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio , an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, will host an industry roundtable about succeeding in the data-driven digital economy on Thursday, October 29 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET.

Panelists include Omer Iqbal , SVP, Global Architecture – Digital COE, Shiseido; Noel Yuhanna , Vice President, Principal Analyst, Forrester, and; Ramon Chen , Chief Product Officer, Reltio. Chas Kielt , Reltio Senior Director of Industry Solutions, will moderate

Join experts from Shiseido Group, Forrester, and Reltio as they discuss the customer experience requirements of a social distance economy led by ecommerce, and whether customer data platforms (CDP), on-premises master data management (MDM) products, and other legacy technologies meet those requirements.

Panelists will discuss:

Attributes of a rich Customer 360 profile

Importance of real-time data at any point of customer engagement

Gaining operational and analytical scale

Dynamics of direct-to-consumer (D2B)

Time for a tech refresh: Cloud or on-prem?

Reltio Connected Customer 360 makes it easier to drive hyper-personalization, accelerate real-time operations, and simplify compliance and consent management, all at scale. Some of the world's most innovative and admired brands rely on Reltio Connected Customer 360 to boost agility, maximize productivity and, above all, provide a connected, optimized experience to their customers.

Analyst Perspective

"Organizations use customer data in virtually every function of the business, including customer experience, product research, design, development, advertising, marketing, and sales. Today, companies have more data about their customers than ever before. While collecting customer data from various sources is often straightforward, enterprises struggle to integrate, transform, curate, and aggregate it with other master and legacy sources to deliver a comprehensive customer 360-degree view. Solving this problem is why enterprises are adopting and implementing customer data management." Now Tech : Customer Data Management Solutions, Q1 2020, by Noel Yuhanna, Forrester Research, Inc., Jan 8, 2020

Quotes

Omer Iqbal, SVP, Global Architecture – Digital COE, Shiseido Group: "The last 15 years have been very exciting in the beauty and luxury space, where brands have gone from competing with each other to competing with retailers and now are competing for customers' time and attention. The key is to collect customer data, then turn it into knowledge to drive engaging, relevant, and personalized customer experience."

Ramon Chen, Chief Product Officer, Reltio: "Innovation is essential in a global economy characterized by exponential growth of digital transformation. Our customers are positioned to adapt to radical changes that fundamentally change business models and buyer behavior. Reltio's data management software as a service (SaaS) platform is the only pure-play cloud solution in our category. We uniquely identify relationships with Connected Graph technology, provide insight-ready data to downstream applications with AI and machine learning, and integrate interaction, transaction and third-party data across any data domain. Reltio is built for whatever data management requirements the future may bring."

Chas Kielt, Senior Director, Industry Solutions Marketing, Reltio: "Customers expect companies they do business with to be quick, timely, and helpful in the precise moment of interaction. Your ability to make that happen relies on identifying and understanding individual customers to provide well-timed, relevant value across any channel, device, or touchpoints to the consumer. Connected customer data from many sources is required to make this happen. I look forward to exploring this topic with Omer, Noel, and Ramon."

Bios

Omer Iqbal: Currently Senior Vice President of Global Architecture and Platforms within Shiseido's Digital Center of Excellence, Omer is a results driven Digital Technology leader with 17+ years of experience managing and implementing digital, marketing and back-end operation solutions, to drive revenue and meet critical business needs. He has established himself as a trusted advisor and technical partner across different industries having run successful programs with brands such as Shiseido, bareMinerals, Laura Mercier, Lancome, Kiehls, Urban Decay, YSL Beaute, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Clarins, Thierry Mugler, Godiva, to name a few.

Noel Yuhanna: Noel covers big data, data warehouses, data fabric, data integration, data virtualization, Hadoop, Spark, in-memory, translytical, NoSQL, cloud, ETL, big data integration, data management, data tools, and data security for enterprise architecture professionals. His current focus is on new and emerging markets, modern data architectures, cloud and hybrid cloud deployments, modern data architectures, hybrid and multi-cloud and data management. Noel also helps organizations with their customer data platform and MDM strategies.

Ramon Chen: In his Chief Product Officer role, Ramon is responsible for product management and strategy at Reltio. Prior to Reltio, he was VP of Product Marketing for Commercial at Veeva Systems. He has more than 30 years of experience running marketing and product management teams at RainStor, Siperian, GoldenGate Software, MetaTV, Evolve Software, Sterling Software and Synon Inc. He holds a BS in Computer Science from Essex University.

About Reltio

Reltio is an award-winning cloud software provider that enables enterprises to win in the experience economy. The company has made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing US companies; Reltio's fourth consecutive appearance. Reltio also won the 13th Annual Digital Innovation Award for Marketing from Ventana Research in 2020. The prestigious awards recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change, and increase value for organizations worldwide. DBTA ranked Reltio among the top 100 most influential companies in data for 2020.

Reltio Connected Customer 360 is a fundamentally better way to create rich customer profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and other valuable insights. Global 2000 enterprises use this information to fully understand customers and deliver exceptional experiences. Visit www.reltio.com to reimagine your customer experience.

