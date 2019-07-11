Defining a New Energy Future at AEE World Energy Conference & Expo in Washington, DC

ATLANTA, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join thousands of energy professionals, network with peers, share best practices and learn about the latest energy trends at the AEE World Energy Conference and Expo, being held September 25-27, 2019 in Washington, DC. As the presenter of WEEC® for 41 years, the Association of Energy Engineers is presenting the first annual AEE World Energy Conference and Expo.

"This event brings together the top experts in all areas of energy efficiency, energy management, building automation, data, energy policy, and resiliency and sustainability," stated Bill Kent, Executive Director of AEE. "AEE members and our event attendees are the individuals that are involved in the important discussions and business decisions to improve energy efficiency and sustainability within their organizations and communities. We are pleased to have WSP, Triacta, U.S. Department of Energy Better Plants Program, the U.S. Navy, and U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR as event sponsors."

The AEE World Conference contains 14 tracks with more than 220 industry speakers with topics including industrial energy management, federal energy management, renewable energy, CHP, new technologies, energy services, and many others. Featured speakers opening the program this year include:





Welcome from AEE , from Bill Kent , Executive Director, Association of Energy Engineers

from , Executive Director, Association of Energy Engineers Lessons from the Large-Scale Greening of China , from Peggy Liu , Chairperson, Joint US-China Collaboration on Clean Energy (JUCCCE)

from , Chairperson, Joint US-China Collaboration on Clean Energy (JUCCCE) Engineering the Exciting New Future, from Christiana Figueres , Covenor of Mission 2020, Former Executive Secretary of UNFCCC (2010-2016)

Special events at AEE World include the Regional and International Awards Ceremonies, where energy professionals are recognized for their excellence and work in the energy field. Other special events include an opening night networking reception, a Council on Women in Energy and Environmental Leadership (CWEEL) breakfast and reception, and a Keynote Luncheon featuring Robert Swan, Record Breaking Polar Explorer and Environmental Campaigner speaking on Leadership on the Edge.

AEE World also features an energy expo with new technologies, products and services, a full line-up of training programs offering CEUs and PDHs on a variety of topics. The expo hall features free exhibitor forum presentations and poster sessions featuring case studies, new technologies or new product developments.

For the complete conference program, training seminars, or expo details, visit world.aeecenter.org. Follow along on social media @AEE #AEEWorld for event updates.

Contact: Michelle Whitlock, AEE

Phone: (770) 447-5083

Email: michelle@aeecenter.org

SOURCE Association of Energy Engineers

Related Links

http://www.aeecenter.org

