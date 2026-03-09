Defining Wellness Centers Names Bill Morrison Chief Financial Officer

Experienced Healthcare Executive Joins Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth Backed by Fulcrum Equity Partners

JACKSON, Miss., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Defining Wellness Centers (www.definingwellness.com) today announced that veteran healthcare executive Bill Morrison has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer. Morrison brings more than 25 years of experience helping scale healthcare and behavioral health companies and will oversee the company's financial strategy during a period of continued growth backed by Atlanta-based growth equity firm Fulcrum Equity Partners.

Bill Morrison, Chief Financial Officer

Morrison joins Defining Wellness at a time of continued expansion for the organization as it strengthens its leadership team and operational infrastructure to support long-term growth and evaluate additional opportunities to expand access to high-quality behavioral healthcare.

"Bill has spent his career helping healthcare organizations grow with discipline and clarity," said Drew Rothermel, CEO of Defining Wellness Centers. "We're entering an important phase of growth, and his experience building financial infrastructure and supporting strategic expansion will be incredibly valuable. Just as importantly, Bill understands the responsibility that comes with building healthcare organizations that serve patients and families. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

Most recently, Morrison served as Chief Financial Officer at Brave Health, a venture-backed virtual behavioral health provider focused on serving Medicaid populations. During his tenure, he helped grow annual recurring revenue from approximately $17 million to $40 million, reduced cash burn by 50 percent, and led the company's successful $20 million Series C equity and debt financing.

Earlier in his career, Morrison served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD), where he led strategic initiatives and sourced and executed more than $1 billion in mergers and acquisitions. Morrison also continues to serve as a board advisor for Sero Mental Health and Constellation Behavioral Health, where he was previously Founder and CEO.

"I'm excited to join Defining Wellness at such an important stage in the company's growth," Morrison said. "The organization has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality behavioral healthcare while maintaining a deeply patient-centered approach. I look forward to working with Drew and the leadership team to help support the company's continued expansion and long-term impact."

Morrison earned his MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts from Colgate University, graduating cum laude. He is based in Ketchum, Idaho.

About Defining Wellness Centers

Defining Wellness Centers is a behavioral health provider dedicated to helping individuals and families overcome substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. Through evidence-based treatment, experienced clinical leadership, and a patient-centered philosophy, Defining Wellness delivers comprehensive care designed to support lasting recovery. The organization continues to expand its services and reach while maintaining a strong commitment to clinical excellence and long-term outcomes. Defining Wellness Centers is backed by growth equity firm Fulcrum Equity Partners.

Learn more at www.definingwellness.com.

SOURCE Defining Wellness Centers