DefinIT Formalizes Cloud Services Offering to Help Jacksonville Businesses Future-Proof Their IT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For many North Florida businesses, the shift to the cloud is no longer a question of if but how. DefinIT, a Florida-based Managed Service Provider (MSP), is formalizing its cloud services portfolio —covering migrations, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace deployments, backup and recovery, and cloud security—to help Jacksonville-area companies modernize, scale, and protect operations.

Jacksonville's business hub continues to grow, and DefinIT is helping local companies move to the cloud with confidence. From Microsoft 365 to Google Workspace, cloud tools are transforming how Jacksonville teams connect and collaborate every day.

DefinIT has long delivered cloud support as part of its broader managed IT offering. The launch reflects how critical these services have become as businesses retire aging servers and modernize.

"The cloud is where business gets done now—email, files, collaboration, even phone systems," said Robert McNicholas, CEO of DefinIT. "Our clients don't need a sales pitch. What they need is a partner who can get them there, provide reliable IT support , set them up for growth, and keep systems secure. That's what this expansion makes clear: we're that partner."

The company is already working with organizations across Northeast Florida at different stages of the cloud journey, from replacing legacy servers to adopting Google Workspace in neighborhoods like Riverside, San Marco, and Southpoint.

By bringing these services under a dedicated umbrella, DefinIT is making it easier for Jacksonville businesses to access expertise for migrations, backup, and secure cloud environments.

"This isn't new ground for us—we've built and secured cloud environments for years," McNicholas added. "What's changed is that businesses now see these projects as mission-critical. Formalizing cloud services gives them a clearer path forward and stronger support."

DefinIT's approach extends beyond fixes, working with leaders to align IT decisions with long-term goals, ensuring systems are scalable and secure.

"Too often, smaller businesses think they need a Silicon Valley firm for cloud strategy," McNicholas said. "The truth is, they can get the same expertise right here in Jacksonville—with the added benefit of a partner who understands the local business landscape."

With this announcement, DefinIT reinforces its role as the go-to IT partner for North Florida, helping companies make the cloud a foundation for growth and resilience.

About DefinIT

DefinIT Managed IT Services is a Florida-based MSP serving small and mid-sized businesses. With offices in Orlando, Jacksonville, and Tampa, DefinIT specializes in cloud services, managed IT, infrastructure, data recovery, and on-site IT support.

