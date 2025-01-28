Definitive JSCDM Article Shows the Power and Value of nCartes EHR-to-EDC

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automating data capture by leveraging electronic health records can significantly improve data quality and reduce data error rates in clinical trials. Using nCartes, a definitive study published earlier this month in the Journal of the Society for Clinical Data Management found large reductions in error rates for both structured and unstructured data as well as material data entry time savings. The authors' affiliations include a large, prestigious national cancer trial network and trial sponsor.

The in-depth study and accompanying evaluation compared the efficacy of using nCartes to manual data entry. Time savings, error rate and interrater reliability were measured. The study showed that nCartes produced material data quality improvements through reduced error rates and substantial data entry time savings.

Not only was nCartes-sourced numeric data more accurate, the benefits extended to both structured (e.g., numeric) and unstructured (e.g., text) data.

For numeric data, nCartes eliminated 100% of the data entry errors (zero errors compared to 65 manual entry errors) across 477 data points entered.





For text data, nCartes cut the error rate from 5.8% to 1.2% (34 errors compared to 163 errors) across 2,809 data points entered.

The data entry time savings were also material, particularly for numeric data but also for text data, with total average time savings of 36%. This is especially impressive given that more than 85% of the source data was text from which data entry times savings are harder to come by.

"The nCartes team and I are delighted to see the power and value of nCartes on full display in this comprehensive, objective and independently led study," says John S. McIlwain, nCartes CEO.

The distinctive value and power of nCartes stems from the intelligent automation built into nCartes, enabled in part by the product's unique "platform in the middle" approach. In addition to eliminating duplicate data entry, nCartes:

Automates unit conversions

Makes decimal place corrections

Automates field value calculations

Converts numeric source data to binary values where necessary

Assembles similarly named labs for easy and accurate data capture

Eliminates similarly named lab results not applicable to the study

What's more, with nCartes, each of the source data, the study data and any required data transformations are retained and accessible in the platform. This in turn enables fast, efficient study audits, study monitoring, and source data verification.

The full article can be found here:

https://www.jscdm.org/article/id/371/

Journal Issue

Volume 6 • Issue 1 • 2025 • Winter 2025

About nCartes:

nCartes ( https://ncartes.ncoup.com ) is a transformational cloud software platform provider. The nCartes platform enables clinical research sponsors and research sites to harness electronic health systems (EHRs) to automate data capture for clinical trials, patient registries, cell manufacturing and more.

