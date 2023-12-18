DeFinity Markets Forges Strategic Digital Assets Partnership with One Trading

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFinity Markets (powered by DMALINK), the institutional digital assets ECN, and One Trading, a crypto trading exchange headquartered and regulated in the European Union, announced a partnership to expand liquidity access for eligible institutions. The companies have taken a significant step towards creating the region's most expansive custody-agnostic institutional digital assets and fiat rails.

DMALINK have recently onboarded Commerzbank for the purpose of interbank FX market access for its ECN clients.

Manu Choudhary, co-founder of DeFinity Markets, said: "Our goal is to drive market evolution hand in hand with innovative tech-led enterprises. The synergy with One Trading exemplifies our dedication to accelerating progress within the broader market. Our steadfast focus on performance-enhancing technology positions us to redefine the very fabric of electronic trading standards for digital assets."

The partnership between DeFinity Markets and One Trading marks a significant advancement in reshaping institutional digital asset ecosystems, expanding the possible destinations for clients looking to achieve best execution. One Trading's next-generation trading platform complements the DeFinity pedigree born from DMALINK's low-latency architecture. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to innovation.

Andy Mosson, Chief Commercial Officer at One Trading, commented: "One Trading stands at the forefront of global digital asset exchanges, boasting unparalleled technological advancement. It is a privilege to collaborate with the DeFinity Markets team, known for their commitment to innovation in the digital asset sector and building on their strong track record in the traditional wholesale FX markets. Their unwavering pursuit of innovation resonates profoundly with our vision."

Both partners will independently focus on developments in infrastructure to enhance the overall marketplace. The One Trading platform and DeFinity's risk management tool will enable greater institutional adoption. The multi-faceted relationship will drive value for clients.

Chris Park, co-founder of DeFinity Markets, added: "One of the greatest issues with the Digital Asset market today is that whilst transactions are executed and cleared in minutes, the lack of institutional infrastructure and interoperability prohibit mainstream Financial Institution adoption. We're excited to partner with One Trading at a time when they're developing a trading platform with the fastest transaction speeds and with the intention to expand into crypto derivatives. This partnership enables significant development in the Digital Asset space building at the inflexion of traditional and digital markets."

Commenting on the integration, Joshua Barraclough, CEO of One Trading, stated: "DeFinity Markets is as committed as we are to bridging the gap between traditional and crypto asset trading. That's why we're excited to partner with DeFinity. They complement our institutional-grade technology well."

Michael Siwek, DeFinity co-founder, concluded: "We choose partners in asset classes that bring exciting new capabilities to the markets for financial institutions and are delighted to have secured this relationship with One Trading beyond just crypto".

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Room DMALINK

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7117 2517

Email: media@dmalink.com

About One Trading

One Trading is a leading European digital asset trading platform with a VASP registration in Italy and a MiFID trading venue license under application. The platform caters to various trader profiles, from beginners to experienced traders and institutions. The One Trading platform has various offerings: Exchange, Instant Trade, and an OTC desk. The Exchange is where registered customers can access one of the fastest trading venues in the world, along with a transparent order book with deep liquidity, as well as advanced charting tools and order types. As a safe, EU-regulated, and secure platform, they provide peace of mind to customers with deep liquidity, low trading fees, the top crypto coins, as well as EUR, GBP, and CHF fiat rails. The One Trading team has strong ex-TradFi expertise and is focused on providing an unparalleled product experience.

onetrading.com

About DeFinity Markets

DeFinity Markets ® is the Institutional Standard in Digital Assets Trading and fiat rails solutions. DeFinity is built on institutional-grade technology, enabling digital assets market access to globally leading Financial Institutions seeking to diversify their portfolio.

definitymarkets.com/solution

About DMALINK

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional Foreign Exchange traders streaming anonymous and bilateral, proactively tailored, and sustainable pricing with particular focus on Emerging Markets, Scandie crosses, and CE3 serving industry leaders, including Banks, Funds, Corporates, and Proprietary Trading Firms that have a particular demand for sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 pairs.

dmalink.com/solution

