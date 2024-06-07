Introducing the OceanMat Chair Mat: Floor Protection Crafted from 100% Recycled Ocean Bound Plastic

INDIANAPOLIS, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deflecto® LLC, a leading innovator in eco-friendly office solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of the OceanMat Chair Mat. This revolutionary product is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Deflecto®, turning ocean bound recycled plastic into durable chair mats.

Each of us can do our part.

Do you know how much plastic waste is in our oceans and waterways? It's staggering, and it's harming marine life, too. Each of us can do our part to help stop the flow of plastics into waterways and oceans. We are doing our part, with the creation of OceanMat — a line of chair mats made from 100% recycled ocean bound plastic waste.

Key Features of the OceanMat Chair Mat:

Sustainable Sourcing: The OceanMat Chair Mat is made exclusively from recovered plastic pollution that has been collected from coastal regions without formal waste management, helping to reduce the environmental impact of plastic waste, and contributing to the preservation of marine ecosystems by preventing new ocean plastic pollution.

Durability and Functionality: Designed with durability in mind, the OceanMat Chair Mat offers a sturdy surface for home and office chairs, protecting floors while promoting a smooth and comfortable rolling experience.

Easy Maintenance: The OceanMat Chair Mat is easy to clean and maintain, ensuring a hassle-free experience for users.

At Deflecto®, we take pride in our high manufacturing standards and attention to detail in our chair mats. Now, with OceanMat, we can also help reduce irresponsible waste by recycling ocean bound plastic pollution. Deflecto® understands the importance of corporate responsibility and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment. By introducing the OceanMat Chair Mat, we aim to inspire individuals and businesses to make sustainable choices in their daily lives.

"As a company, we recognize the need to do our part to help reduce plastic pollution," said Ken Smith, Chief Operating Officer, "and the OceanMat Chair Mat is an example of our commitment to sustainability. By repurposing ocean-bound plastic into high-quality floor protection, we hope to inspire a shift towards more eco-friendly practices in both personal and professional spaces."

The OceanMat Chair Mat is now available for purchase ………. Each of us can do our part, join us in making a difference — one mat at a time.

Learn more at: https://l.ead.me/OceanMat

About Deflecto®

Deflecto and its family of companies make life essential products. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with more than 60 years of innovation, Deflecto is one of the world's largest manufacturers of floor protection and bicycle reflectors and is a global leader in office, storage and craft solutions, transportation, dryer venting and air distribution products. For more on Deflecto's portfolio of products, please visit www.deflecto.com .

