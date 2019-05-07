Defoamers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defoamers Market - Overview



Defoamers, or antifoaming agents, are chemical additives that reduce and hamper the formation of foam in industrial processes.Defoamers are insoluble in the foaming medium and possess surface active properties.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5767790/?utm_source=PRN



They offer low viscosity and spread rapidly on the foamy surface.This is an essential characteristic of defoamers.



Defoamers have an affinity toward air-liquid surfaces, where they threaten the formation of foam lamellas. This results in the rupture of air bubbles and breakdown of the surface foam.



Defoamers play a crucial role in pulp and paper mills, as they help prevent the formation of foam.They are surface active agents such as esters or amides of fatty acids and PE glycols.



Various types of problems occur due to the build-up of foam in paper mills.These include difficulties in the formation of paper, creation of deposits, development of bacteria, and drainage problems.



Defoamers improve drainage in kraft pulp stock and sulfite stock in pulp mills.Usage of defoamers reduces paper breaking, thus improving the function of paper machine.



Defoamers reduce steam consumption. This helps save energy and other costs. These properties are anticipated to drive the defoamers market.



Demand for defoamers is high in water treatment and food & beverages segments.However, demand for defoamers in paints & coatings and metalworking fluids segments is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.



The paints & coatings industry has been growing at a significant pace due to rise in requirement for decorative paints.The metalworking fluids sector is estimated to remain lucrative during the next few years.



Increase in use of innovative products and a rise in focus on process R&D are key factors driving the demand for specialty chemicals including certain additives and softeners.



Major multinational companies with high production capacities dominate the global defoamers market.These prominent companies have high market capitalization due to their integration across the value chain, as compared to other manufacturers of defoamers.



Large players are highly integrated, which helps reduce production costs and to gain a competitive edge in the market.Key players focus on exclusive agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures to enhance their market share and cater to diverse industries.



Usage of defoamers has increased across the globe due to the presence of manufacturers of premium defoamer products and high performance of these products.



The report analyzes and forecasts the defoamers market at a global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global defoamers market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for defoamers during the forecast period.



The report highlights opportunities in the defoamers market at the global and regional level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global defoamers market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the defoamers market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global defoamers market by segmenting it in terms of product, end-user industry, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for defoamers in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual end-user industry segments in all regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global defoamers market. Key players profiled in the global defoamers market include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International AG, Dow Corning Corporation, Elkem Silicones, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and financial details.



The report provides an estimated size of the defoamers market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global size of the defoamers market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue.



Market numbers have been estimated based on product, end-user industry, and region. Market size and forecast for each product and end-user industry have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.



Global Defoamers Market, by Product

Oil-based Defoamers

Water-based Defoamers

Silicone-based Defoamers

Others (including Polymer-based and Powder-based Defoamers)



Global Defoamers Market, by End-user Industry

Paper & Pulp

Water Treatment

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Metal Working

Others (including Building & Construction, Mining, Leather, and Fur)



Global Defoamers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Qatar

Iran

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 at global and regional level, in terms of product and end-user industry segments

Detailed country analysis and forecast for key countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Nigeria, Iran, and South Africa

Porters' Five Forces analysis highlights buyer's and supplier's bargaining power to enable the stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Market drivers, inhibitors, current & future market trends, and emerging applications

Extensive pricing analysis across all geographies with respect to products, end-user industries, and regions

Exhaustive list of potential areas, major manufacturers, and technology providers with their level of integration to identify diverse opportunities across the value chain

Comprehensive list of key potential clients across major end-use industries in different geographies

Regional and county level production output and an understanding of the demand-supply scenario

Competitive landscape covers key companies' profiling, market share analysis, market footprint analysis, competitive business strategies, channels, and competition matrix for key players



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5767790/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

