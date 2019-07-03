Defoamers Market to Clock Revenue of US$ 7.35 Bn by 2025; Rapidity in Industrialization to Accelerate Growth, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global defoamers market is extensively competitive and fragmented since many companies are operating in the market, elucidates an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. The major players that are operating in the global defoamers market consists of Clariant AG, DyStar Group, PMC Group, Solvay S.A., and BASF S.E. These companies are focusing on establishing their presence in new regions to gain a strong foothold over the competitive landscape. Several small and medium sized companies are adopting various strategies to capture the large market share.

The report predicts that the global defoamers market is anticipated to grow at 4.35% CAGR during 2017 to 2025. The net value of the market was valued at US$2.73 bn in 2016 and expected to reach an estimated value of US$7.35 bn by 2025. Swift industrialization is expected to amplify the global defoamers market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America and Europe is foreseen as dominant regions in the global defomers market. The growth here is primarily due to burgeoning industrial activities such as water treatment, construction, architectural work, and others. Additionally, Asia Pacific is slated as emerging market due to rising urbanization in the global arena.

On the basis of product types, the global defoamers market is divided into oil based, silicone based, and water based. However, it is silicone based defoamers that are foretold to dominate the global market during the projected years.

Increasing Water Treatment Activities to Intensify Global Defoamers Market

There are several projects that involve water treatment and prevention of water wastage. Such activities are happening at a rampant rate as water conservation is a need of the hour to protect the environment. Hence, the demand for defoamers is expected to increase substantially, owing to the expansion of the global defoamers market in future.

Additionally, paint and coatings market is likely to boost the demand for defoamers due to increasing construction activities across the globe, thus aiding the growth of the global defoamers market during the forecast period.

Metal Industry to Promote Growth in Global Defoamers Market

There is a high demand for innovative metal and metal products are projected to fuel the market. Alternatively, wood, paper and pulp sector is also prognosticated to surge the demand for defoamers, consequently nudging the growth of the global defoamers market.

Further, food and beverages industry also uses defoaming agents to avoid effusion of food while preparing or serving. However, the food and beverages industry uses silicone based defoamers. Silicone defoamers are used in oils, packaged foods, frozen foods, and aerated drinks to avoid foaming. Therefore, the global defoamers market is likely strengthen in coming years.

Pharmaceutical companies also use defoamers for easy breakdown and absorption of drugs. These are non-toxic and biocompatible formulation of silicone defoamers. Thus, the global defoamers market is projected to witness a lucrative market in the upcoming years.

The ever changing regulations from organizations like Code of Federal Regulations and Food and Drug Association in using defoamers in edible products may dampen the global defoamers market. Additionally, the revision of regulations due to unexpected situations may affect the manufacturing of defoamers, which in turn may affect the associated global defoamers market.

Nonetheless, the rising urbanization in developing economies is projected to drive the global defoamers market towards expansion in the years to come.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, "Defoamers Market (Product - Oil-based, Water-based, Silicone-based; End user Industry - Paper and Pulp, Water Treatment, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverage, Oil and Gas, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Metal Working)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025."

