Defoamers Market Value to Hit USD 4.3 Bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The defoamers market demand during the projected timeframe is due to its rising penetration across the pulp & paper industry. This can be attributed to the widespread use of defoamers as surface agents in the production of pulp & paper. Escalating demand for paper-based flexible packaging material across the packaging industry along with growing adoption of ecommerce will boost the industry outlooks.

Global defoamers market size from water treatment application will witness substantial gains at more than 4.5% over the foreseeable timeframe.

Rising awareness pertaining to the importance of water treatment will positively impact the global defoamers market size. Introduction of regulatory guidelines mandating water treatment at facilities will accelerate the demand for water treatment chemicals. Extensive use of defoamers in the paints and coatings sector will foster the industry outlook.

Silicone defoamers are widely used in the paper & pulp sector on account of excellent washing performance and lesser deposits, minimizing the biological oxygen supply of the effluents disposed into the water.

Silicon defoamers accounted for over 40% of the overall market share and is anticipated to register a 4% CAGR up to 2024.

Water-based defoamers market size will witness robust growth over the forecast timeframe. Environmental benefits linked with water-based defoamers provide them the additional benefit over other types of products.

The oil-based segment share accounted for nearly a quarter of the global share and is estimated to record a slower growth compared to silicon and water-based counterparts.

Rising environmental concerns pertaining to wastewater treatment and sludge disposal in natural water bodies will propel the market forecast.

Surging demand for paper across packaging and stationary industries is anticipated to drive the market trends in the coming years. However, growing digitization in the developed regions in Europe might slightly impede business growth.

The defoamers market share from pulp & paper application accounted for over 30% during the forecast timeframe and is projected to observe unprecedented growth over the coming years.

The global food & beverage market share has registered more than USD 40 billion over the last few years and is estimated to observe lucrative growth owing to a booming global population. Increasing application of defoamers in the industry to prevent froth formation in aerated drinks as well as packaged food products will boost product utilization. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EPA have fixed defoamer concentration for industrial use which may hamper the business growth up to a certain extent.

The APAC defoamers market size is projected to exhibit the fastest regional growth at a CAGR of more than 4.5% in terms of revenue up to 2024. This can be attributed to escalating paper demand along with the developing and prevailing agrochemicals sector in the region.

Europe market share is estimated to show remarkable growth of around 4% during the forecast period owing to rising demand for pulp and paper in the packaging industry across the European Union.

