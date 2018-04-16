Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (DIMS) Spectacle Lens for Myopia Control Awarded the Championship in Geneva's Invention Expo

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has brought glory to Hong Kong by winning 9 prizes, namely the Grand Prize (overall championship), one Grand Award, three Special Gold Medals, and four Gold Medals, at the 46th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva. Covering a wide range of application areas, these breakthroughs not only expand the boundaries of knowledge, but also enhance the well-being of our society on different fronts. Among them, the Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (DIMS) Spectacle Lens for Myopia Control snatched the Grand Prize of the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, Grand Award and Gold Medal with the Congratulations of Jury.

"PolyU is committed to making the world a better place through research, innovation and knowledge transfer," remarked Dr Miranda Lou, Executive Vice President of PolyU. "These awards manifest the fruition of the tireless efforts of our research experts. We take great pride in their contribution in technological advancement, which doubtlessly deserves international recognition."

PolyU's winning projects in the event this year are (as at 14 April 2018, Hong Kong Time):

(1) Grand Prize of the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, Grand Award and Gold Medal with the Congratulations of Jury:

Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (DIMS) Spectacle Lens for Myopia Control

Principal Investigators: Prof. Carly SY LAM and Prof. Chi Ho TO, School of Optometry

The DIMS spectacle lens with multiple "micro-lens segments" projects myopic defocus and provides clear vision for the wearer simultaneously. It can slow down myopia progression in children by 60%, and 20% of the test subjects experienced no increase in myopia.

(2) Gold Medal with the Congratulations of Jury:

Intelligent 3D Stereoscopic Imaging System on Plenoptic Camera

Principal Investigator: Ir Prof. Wing Bun LEE, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering

The intelligent 3D imaging system with internal reflection unit can capture multiple angles of an object at the same time, generating a high-quality 3D image or video with depth map information after image processing.

(3) Gold Medal with the Congratulations of Jury

Scalable All-Textile Energy Harvesters for Electric Power Generation

Principal Investigator: Dr Bingang XU, Institute of Textiles and Clothing

This novel textile can harvest ambient mechanical energy for electric power generation. It can be used as wearable power sources for portable and wearable devices, e.g. hearing aid, fitness tracker, wearable sensor, etc. The textile is super-flexible, tailorable, washable and can be fabricated by existing machines.

(4) Gold Medal:

Automated System for Surface Pitting Analysis on Airplane Jet Engine

Principal Investigator: Dr Stephen O'BRIEN, Aviation Services Research Centre

"Pitting" is a surface defect found on critical jet engine components of complex shapes and different sizes. It is currently detected by naked-eye inspection. Such task takes up significant man-hours, and embodies errors in accuracy and reliability which limit engine maintenance performance in terms of cost, time, quality, and safety. The newly-developed automated system by Aviation Services Research Centre (ASRC) of PolyU employs robotics, artificial intelligence and deep learning, image processing, 3D scanning, optical metrology, and non-destructive testing technologies to identify and measure "corrosive pitting" such that precise information such as pitting position, depth and diameter can be obtained.

This system can be used together with the automated surface defect removal system developed by ASRC. When a surface defect is identified, the removal system may execute artisan level workmanship to repair the defects. This enables automation of jet engine maintenance procedures and significantly shortens the process from the 4-hour manual method to 1.5 hours, enhancing the quality, reliability and accuracy of work; and cuts down operation costs. It can thus substantially reduce the turnover time for aircraft maintenance and airplane turnaround time.

In future, ASRC will apply deep learning defect detection in other areas such as Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) images or fuselage inspection to further realize automation in aircraft maintenance. In the perceptive of Big Data and Industry 4.0, this kind of automation enables information collection and pattern analysis of defects, leading to better engine part design in future.

(5) Gold Medal:

eNightLog - Nighttime Monitoring System for Caring Elderly with Dementia

Principal Investigator: Ir Prof. Yongping ZHENG, Department of Biomedical Engineering

Equipped with event sequence tracking, different kinds of remote sensing and imaging technologies, this system performs intelligent nighttime monitoring of dementia patients in a non-restraint approach. In case of unusual incident, the system will send an alert message to the caregiver immediately, expediting the incident handling process. PolyU will install over 100 units of eNightlog in local elderly health centres.

(6) Gold Medal:

Micro-embossing Equipment for Precision Optical Microstructures

Principal Investigator: Dr Lihua LI, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering

The novel micro-embossing equipment with graphite-like carbon film can produce micron-level micro-structural optical components in glass using self-developed heating technology and innovative mould design. The equipment enables rapid and accurate impression of small aspheric lens and fine optical microstructures such as microlens array.

(7) Gold Medal:

Sprayable Smart Sensing Network Coating for Structural Health Monitoring

Principal Investigator: Prof. Zhongqing SU, Department of Mechanical Engineering

The new breed of nanocomposites can be sprayed directly onto engineering structures, forming smart sensing network coatings for in-situ structural health monitoring and damage detection purposes. Due to its low fabrication cost, large quantities of sensors can be deployed in a sensor network, paving the way for a new era of structural health monitoring.

The 46th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, held from 11 to 15 April, has attracted 823 exhibitors from 40 countries/regions, showcasing around 1,000 new products. Under the patronage of the Swiss Federal Government, the State and the City of Geneva as well as the World Intellectual Property Organization, it is the biggest event of its kind globally. For more details, please refer to the event organizer's official website: www.inventions-geneva.ch.

