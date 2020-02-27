Defrauded Investor Continues to Await Enforcement by Qatari Courts

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swifthold Foundation, which was defrauded by Sheikh Fahad bin Ahmad bin Mohamed bin Thani Al Thani and his Qatari company, Fast Trading Group, has been patiently waiting for the Qatari Enforcement Court to enforce Swifthold's $6 billion U.K. High Court Judgment since the Qatari Trial Court issued a Writ of Execution to formally recognize the Judgment in Qatar in the Summer of 2019.

Upon the Writ of Execution being issued, the Qatari Enforcement Court informed the Foundation on July 4, 2019 that it would begin to contact various Qatari governmental agencies and financial institutions to commence the seizure of the defendants' assets in satisfaction of the Judgment. However, according to Delta Capital Partners, the American litigation finance and support firm that the Foundation has retained, the enforcement process has been opaque, slow and wholly unsatisfactory.

Delta's CEO, Christopher DeLise, stated, "The Enforcement Court's progress has been quite disappointing as we are given only general updates rather than specific details of the actions being taken by the court to satisfy Swifthold's judgment. This is unacceptable as great effort was taken, and resources expended, to have the judgment recognized by the Qatari Trial Court. Once this occurred, we expected the defendants' assets to be seized within a few months. Now it is eight months later and assets that have been identified still have not been seized in satisfaction of the judgment and when we press the court for detailed updates and explanations, we are given vague general statements. When we began the recognition and enforcement action in early-2019, we were assured by the Qatari Attorney General, Ali Bin Fetais Al-Marri, that the Qatari courts would respect international law and thereby enable Swifthold to timely obtain justice for the harm caused by the defendants. He assured us that if we did not obtain such results then we should call upon him for assistance. As such, we have now begun the process of asking him for assistance and potentially seeking assistance from other governments so that justice can finally be served."

A spokesperson for Swifthold commented, "We were hopeful that the recognition of the judgment in Qatar would be the last major issue for us to overcome, but the speed at which the Qatari Enforcement Court operates is now causing us to wait needlessly and further delay justice. This is incredibly unfair given how long and how hard we have had to fight to receive compensation for the harm caused us."

In July 2019, Swifthold hired the international law firm Akin Gump to advise on the enforcement efforts in the Qatari Courts. The Akin Gump representation is led by Ms. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Senior Advisor, Member of Congress (Ret) and former Chairwoman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Ros-Lehtinen stated, "I recently called upon Qatar in The Jerusalem Post to mend its ways, not just mouth the words, when it comes to halting its extremist financing. In this case, Sheikh Fahad has previously violated U.N. sanctions when he imported dual-use laser devices to Iraq in 2003, he also co-owns a Qatari entity with convicted money launder Antonio Castelli, who helped pocket Swifthold's assets, and he is believed to have channeled these assets and others to parties supporting extremist groups."

Delta's CEO closed by commenting, "After engaging several world-class investigative and asset tracing firms to identify assets of the defendants, we have become aware of other acts perpetrated by Sheikh Fahad and certain other persons within and outside Qatar that would be of interest to the governments of Qatari, the U.S., the U.K. and perhaps others. Indeed, it appears that Sheikh Fahad is living two lives: one where he ostensibly operates as a legitimate businessman, and another where he engages in unlawful activities with nefarious parties in the Middle East and elsewhere."

For additional information, please visit http://sheikh-fahad-judgment.com/.

SOURCE Delta Capital Partners