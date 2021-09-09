Defund the Police Destruction Arrested by New Charity's Prefund Prevention Plans

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PREFUND THE POLICE, an IRS tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce solutions that help communities destroyed by defunding the police initiatives. Funds will be used to help support police officer's health and heal damaged relationships within the neighborhoods they serve.

Prefund the Police is building a world that generations will be proud to call home.

"The City of Portland has reported an 800% increase in crime since the riots began over a year ago," says co-founder and Executive Director of Prefund the Police, Michael J. Lebb. "Across the nation, crime is on the rise. Americans must find solutions now or risk losing their lives, livelihoods and country."

According to a report by The Hill, cities like New York reported 150 more homicides and 750 more shootings since 2020. But this wasn't the only city hard hit with rising crime. Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Louisville, Detroit, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Houston, Indianapolis and Denver all reported similar findings.

Dr. Natasha Deonarain, a practicing physician and Executive Health Officer says, "We've lost our understanding of what total health means—as individuals and as a society. Health begins with a profound sense of trust and responsibility in oneself first, and in the safety of the neighborhoods where we live. National Preparedness Month is a great time to reflect on the commitment made by First Responders."

PREFUND THE POLICE benefits police and communities nationally by supporting collaborative action. For more information on upcoming events or to donate online, visit www.prefundthepolice.org .

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION

The mission of PREFUND THE POLICE is to raise the level of consciousness, rebuild trust and help create strong financial foundations for law enforcement. The organization seeks to change America's current trajectory of destruction to one built on peace, empowerment and prosperity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Contact Katelyn Howell, Public Relations Manager to schedule interviews with Mr. Lebb and Dr. Deonarain.

Prefund the Police

P: (866) 339 - 3121

E: [email protected]

www.prefundthepolice.org

RELATED LINKS

Press Kit

https://www.prefundthepolice.org/press_kit.html

SOURCE Prefund the Police