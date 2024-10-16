Defying Convention to Deepen Connections: Booking.com's Predictions for Travel in 2025

Research shows that American travelers will reject tradition and rewrite the rules, taking travel to new directions in the year ahead

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com's annual Travel Predictions research* reveals that travelers will be rewriting their playbook in 2025, defying the rules of conventional getaways, and forging new connections with themselves, their loved ones, those they meet along the way, as well as the destinations they visit. Whether rewriting the norms of expected travel based on age, gender, or simply what society thinks travel should look like for anyone, emboldened travelers are breaking out of familiar patterns and using their individual journeys to fuel and find personal growth.

"Travel plays a central role in bringing people closer together with our research showing that Americans are looking to develop deeper connections and a sense of unity through their travels in the year ahead," comments Ben Harrell, Managing Director, US at Booking.com. "The trends we see emerging for 2025 toss conventional travel aside and make room for more non-traditional experiences that accept and embrace uncertainty. Luckily, the travel industry is an economic engine for the country that can break down barriers, renew relationships, and proffer personal growth. Booking.com remains committed to contributing to the positive impact of travel in 2025 and beyond, investing in technology that makes it easier to experience the world in an even more personalized way, aligned with trends and preferences that are important to Americans."

Booking.com's predictions for travel in 2025 are as follows:

SKI Trips: Boomers will throw caution to the wind and push the limits on generational travel

Forget a restful retirement; baby boomers are rewriting the rules on travel, showing the rest of the generations what 'living their best life' is all about. 'SKI' trips will be on the rise - but not on the slopes - as parents and grandparents flip priorities by Spending Kids' Inheritance (SKI) instead of squirreling their savings. Two-fifths (41%) of American parents would rather spend money on a trip of a lifetime in 2025 than leaving inheritance to their children – with baby boomers coming in at 45% and the silent generation (those over 80) at 40%.

But next year, this trend will take on an altruistic approach, as older relatives look to splash the cash among their families, helping the younger generations through the cost of living crisis by paying for their next vacation. While the majority (51%) of Americans admitted that their parents had already paid for their vacations or part of their vacations since being an adult, boomers are likely to influence an uptick thanks to the 77% who are happy to pay for their children and 81% who are happy to pay for their grandchildren when booking their next trip. Prepare for more multi-generational trips courtesy of the Bank of Mom & Dad or Bank of Grandma & Grandpa.

But not only will boomers be opening their wallets in 2025, an emerging cohort are also expected to defy their years and conventional expectations in favor of thrill seeking in 2025. Over one-third (37%) of this generation are interested in vacations that involve adventure (up from 17% in 2024**) and 20% are eager to push beyond their established comfort zones, reconnecting with the reckless abandon of youth.

NocTourism: Travelers will have their head in the clouds as they look towards celestial happenings, cooler climates, and midnight magic

With space tourism edging ever closer to reality, American travelers will be focused on building connections with the universe as they turn to more attainable astro-pursuits in 2025. Ditching the daylight crowds for midnight magic, over half (59%) of Americans are considering visiting darker sky destinations with starbathing experiences (63%), star guides (55%), once in a lifetime cosmic events (52%) and constellation tracking (52%) top of the stellar adventure list.

Concerns around climate change have also influenced this shift, with half (50%) planning to elevate their nighttime pursuits to avoid rising daytime temperatures and one-third (33%) of Americans preferring to vacation in cooler locations. Protection from UV rays is important for 57% of Americans who say they plan to reduce the amount of time they spend in the sun, while more than half (52%) expect to plan activities in the evenings and early mornings when the sun is at its lowest.

An appreciation for the nocturnal world is also expected to deepen American travelers' connections with nature, as the majority (52%) would book a place to stay without lights to encourage less light pollution and preserve flora and fauna. .

Boyz II Zen: Men are set to abandon bravado and embrace the introspective guys' trip

Booze and bravado are set to take a back seat, as men lean in favor of guys' trips rooted in wellbeing, self-development and empowered vulnerability. With cultural change bringing progress to conversations around men's mental health and societal pressures, moments that combat loneliness and prioritize more mindful bonding will prevail in travel. Nearly half (46%) of Americans confirmed that they would encourage one of the men in their life to go on a men-only trip, jumping to 69% for Gen Z and 65% for millennials.

American male travelers are casting aside societal expectations and 'bro culture' cliches to rest and rejuvenate (27%), embrace personal growth (27%), switch off from the stresses of everyday life (19%), and pursue mental health benefits (18%). Building connections, both old and new, will be crucial with a quarter (25%) looking to make new friendships, 19% looking to improve their relationship building skills with friends and family and 12% considering a men-only trip to tackle feelings of loneliness.

And further defying expectations, it's women persuading the men in their lives to go on a men-only trip, with 54% encouraging their partner, 29% their friends, 24% their brother and 14% their father to put themselves first.

The Gate Escape: Airports will become the destination, not just a stop along the way

Gone are the days of arriving 'just in time' to avoid lingering in crowded lounges post-security, as American travelers reframe their 2025 vacation kick-off to embrace a new era of airport entertainment. More than a quarter (27%) express an interest in visiting somewhere because of its airport, with 57% curious about airports that offer more unique experiences or facilities.

But it's Gen Z and millennials who will likely set to fuel this trend. Among both, 53% are keen to consider destinations based on their airport, rejecting stressed-out stereotypes in favor of indulgent experiences: from sleep pods (28% Gen Z, 33% millennials) and spas (34% Gen Z, 34% millennials) to Michelin star restaurants (15% Gen Z, 22% millennials). With this flip in mindset, American travelers are expected to turn every missed connection into a slay-over next year.

With more than half (52%) of American travelers suggesting they would feel more excited and stress-free about their trip if there were a wider array of facilities for use prior to their flight, vacations will start long before the plane is boarded. In 2025, the start of the journey could be just as exciting as the destination.

Passport to Longevity: Travel experiences that play a role in living a longer, healthier life will be in higher demand

With more than half (52%) of American travelers revealing they would pay for a vacation that's sole purpose was to extend their lifespan and wellbeing, 2025 could mark the first year of the rest of their longer lives.

A vacation is no longer just time to unwind. Driven by the desire to cultivate better lifestyle choices, almost half (49%) of American travelers are interested in a longevity retreat - a super-charged flex on traditional wellbeing itineraries where temporary fixes are replaced in pursuit of a longer, healthier life.

Deep revitalization is a top priority, from body vibration (48%) and red light therapies (47%) to cryotherapy (32%) and stem cell treatment (35%). More than half (57%) are looking for new wellness activities they can mix into their daily lives as they reconnect with a more balanced version themselves, including learning about timed coffee ingestion (30%) and IV therapy (29%).

Vintage Voyaging: Travelers will rethink souvenirs, opting for unique, secondhand finds to commemorate their trips

Vacation wardrobes will get a makeover in 2025, as trendy travelers turn vintage voyagers, hitting thrift stores while on holiday to curate a more sustainable suitcase. Over a third (38%) of American travelers said they would be interested in buying their vacation wardrobe during their trip rather than before, jumping to 59% of Gen Z, while 55% would visit thrift stores on vacation with nearly three quarters (74%) having already bought vintage or second-hand products when abroad.

No doubt influenced by both cost and climate awareness, this shift isn't just about style - it's about staying savvy. With 58% of American travelers intending to be thriftier on their trips and 67% tightening budget planning in order to maximize their experiences, finding bargain hidden gems in second-hand stores will become a pivotal part of the adventure in 2025. Flying in the face of fast fashion and mass consumerism, more than one-quarter (27%) say they find better quality products in vintage stores abroad than at home, while 29% say they buy vintage on vacation because they find better bargains.

With travelers interested in bringing home pieces that tell a story, a thrift trip is now more than just shopping; it's a way to bring cultural connections back home, all while making eco-conscious and wallet-friendly choices. Move over fridge magnet, vintage clothes will be the new souvenir of choice in the year ahead

AI = Alternative Itineraries: Travelers will tap into technology to source more travel experiences to meet their unique needs and expectations

New technologies are already helping travelers find experiences tailored to their needs, but in 2025 we'll see innovations being leveraged to help people travel more respectfully, caring for the wellbeing of the destinations they visit and meeting the needs of diverse travelers with more specific travel needs and expectations.

Almost two-thirds (62%) will use technology to make informed decisions that contribute positively to the locations they visit. AI-powered tools, like Booking.com's AI Trip Planner, are set to play a pivotal role in shaping these journeys, withAmerican travelers also expected to apply a more responsible lens to how they are using technology. Nearly half (49%) of American travelers won't tag locations on social media when visiting a lesser known destination in 2025 to keep it under wraps and avoid encouraging flocks of Instatourists. Technology will equally play a role in finding alternatives that can be shared without the guilt of overburdening the usual hotspots, with 61% hoping to use technology to find less crowded areas.

With different ways of thinking and processing information, neurodivergent travelers will also be using emerging and evolving technologies to put their needs in the spotline and revolutionize how they experience the world in 2025. Over two thirds (67%) of travelers who identify as neurodivergent are interested in AI tools that would provide them with up-to-date travel information, reports of delays and suggestions on quieter, less busy spaces in airports and hotels. Sensory rooms in airports, hotels and other locations are sought after by 67%, while 77% would like to see more 'block out noise' options across the travel experience.

For more information about Booking.com's 2025 Travel Predictions, please visit Booking.com/2025-travel-trend-predictions-report.html. To download the global Travel Predictions 2025 report visit https://news.booking.com/.

CONTACT DETAILS

For any queries, please contact Kelly Wells, [email protected]

METHODOLOGY

* Travel Predictions 2025 research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted among a sample of adults who plan to travel for business or leisure in the next 12-24 months. 1,006 respondents from the US were polled. Respondents completed an online survey in July-August 2024.

** Travel Predictions 2024 research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted among a sample of adults who plan to travel for business or leisure in the next 12-24 months. 1,005 respondents from the US were polled. Respondents completed an online survey in July 2023.

SOURCE Booking.com