Defying the Storm: Chinese Americans Rally for Justice and Equality in Miami, FL

News provided by

NAEH Media Group

18 Dec, 2023, 16:51 ET

NAEH Special Report on Miami Rally

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic gathering at the Torch of Friendship on December 16, elected officials, and individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds united against injustice, protesting Senate Bill 264. Enacted in July, SB264 restricts property ownership in Florida for those affiliated with China or the Chinese community, the Communist Party, or other countries of concern, marking a troubling return to discriminatory policies reminiscent of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

Continue Reading
NAEH Media Group
NAEH Media Group

Prominent figures, including Congresswoman Judy Chu, Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, UCA President Haipei Shue, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Texas State Representative Gene Wu, and North Miami Beach City Commissioner candidate Lynn Su, joined the rally to voice their opposition to SB264 and the recently enacted HB 846. The latter prohibits faculty at Florida's public universities from hiring Chinese graduate students and postdocs for research work.

Reflecting on the historical discrimination faced by Chinese Americans, dating back to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, leaders of the Chinese American community stood resilient and united against the unconstitutional and unfair legislation. The rally saw widespread support from various organizations, including FAAJA, NAACP, LULAC, AREA, The Yick Wo Institution, and CASEC, as well as solidarity from Cuban, Hispanic, and Jewish communities.

Despite adverse weather conditions, impassioned speeches resonated through the crowd, delivering a clear and unified message: Florida must reject the echoes of a new Chinese Exclusion Act. The rally opened and closed with a powerful group sing-along of the civil rights anthem "We Shall Overcome," symbolizing the collective strength and determination of Chinese Americans to overcome adversity.

The North American Economic Herald Media Group, a leading Chinese media organization, proudly served as the media hosts for the event and commits to continued coverage of this movement. "We will persist in unity, engagement, and dedication, just as those before us did during the civil rights movement. Together, we will rise above our current challenges and welcome a new day of renewal," affirmed the media group.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jane Zuo
Chief Editor-NAEH Media Group
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 305-890-0185 

About North American Economic Herald Media Group
The North American Economic Herald Media Group is a prominent Chinese media organization dedicated to providing comprehensive and insightful coverage of economic, social, and cultural developments in North America. Committed to journalistic integrity, the organization takes pride in fostering public awareness and engagement on issues that matter.

SOURCE NAEH Media Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.