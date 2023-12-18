Defying the Storm: Chinese Americans Rally for Justice and Equality in Miami, FL

NAEH Special Report on Miami Rally

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic gathering at the Torch of Friendship on December 16, elected officials, and individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds united against injustice, protesting Senate Bill 264. Enacted in July, SB264 restricts property ownership in Florida for those affiliated with China or the Chinese community, the Communist Party, or other countries of concern, marking a troubling return to discriminatory policies reminiscent of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

Prominent figures, including Congresswoman Judy Chu, Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, UCA President Haipei Shue, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Texas State Representative Gene Wu, and North Miami Beach City Commissioner candidate Lynn Su, joined the rally to voice their opposition to SB264 and the recently enacted HB 846. The latter prohibits faculty at Florida's public universities from hiring Chinese graduate students and postdocs for research work.

Reflecting on the historical discrimination faced by Chinese Americans, dating back to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, leaders of the Chinese American community stood resilient and united against the unconstitutional and unfair legislation. The rally saw widespread support from various organizations, including FAAJA, NAACP, LULAC, AREA, The Yick Wo Institution, and CASEC, as well as solidarity from Cuban, Hispanic, and Jewish communities.

Despite adverse weather conditions, impassioned speeches resonated through the crowd, delivering a clear and unified message: Florida must reject the echoes of a new Chinese Exclusion Act. The rally opened and closed with a powerful group sing-along of the civil rights anthem "We Shall Overcome," symbolizing the collective strength and determination of Chinese Americans to overcome adversity.

The North American Economic Herald Media Group, a leading Chinese media organization, proudly served as the media hosts for the event and commits to continued coverage of this movement. "We will persist in unity, engagement, and dedication, just as those before us did during the civil rights movement. Together, we will rise above our current challenges and welcome a new day of renewal," affirmed the media group.

