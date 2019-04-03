DEG and SessionM Partner to Deliver Smarter Interactions and Impactful Customer Experiences

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service digital agency DEG, Linked by Isobar and SessionM, the leading customer engagement and loyalty platform, have formed a strategic partnership to enhance brands' customer interactions, creating more impactful personalized customer experiences across every channel.

As a SessionM strategic partner, DEG will work with brands to implement and integrate the SessionM platform, harnessing their data and leveraging those insights to create effective strategies and programs that deliver the right messages at the right time to the brands' targeted audiences.

"More than ever, customers are demanding relevant and value-producing interactions across every touchpoint from the brands in which they engage," said Jeff Eden, Chief Revenue Officer at DEG, Linked by Isobar. "The power of SessionM's engagement and loyalty platform combined with DEG's deep channel insights and strategy has the ability to impart a profound impact on the brand-customer relationship."

DEG and SessionM will provide brands with a single view of the customer and a more robust loyalty marketing approach, with features such as customer scoring, segmentation, real-time attribution, loyalty automation, personalized offers, and geotargeting in order to forge stronger and more profitable consumer relationships.

"Today, consumers expect to be served with relevant, timely and personalized experiences in exchange for their loyalty. With SessionM, brands gain access to relevant customer data at their fingertips to anticipate a customer's needs and deliver the right personalized experience at the right time," said Lee Martin, Head of Global Partners and Alliances at SessionM. "By leveraging our software's capabilities and coupling them with DEG's expertise in strategy and technology, joint clients are able to design and deliver the best customer journey for more profitable and valuable interactions. We're excited to see the unprecedented success our joint clients will see as a result of this partnership."

The agency and platform have begun partnering with enterprise clients across the retail, consumer goods, and restaurant industries, while integrating their solutions with other technology software providers for true cross-cloud experiences.

About DEG, Linked by Isobar

DEG, Linked by Isobar is a digital experience agency delivering marketing messages that resonate at the moment of greatest impact. A member of the Dentsu Aegis Network, DEG is one of the premier experience, commerce, and digital transformation agencies in the country, providing strategic, technological, and creative services to solve our clients' biggest business challenges. DEG can be found at www.degdigital.com and on Twitter @DEGdigital.

About SessionM

SessionM is a customer engagement and loyalty platform empowering the world's most innovative brands to forge stronger and more profitable customer relationships. The platform scales for the enterprise, globally. SessionM is headquartered in Boston with offices around the globe. For more information on SessionM, visit www.sessionm.com.

