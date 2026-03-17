DeGirum Announces Partnership with Axelera AI

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DeGirum Corp.

Mar 17, 2026, 07:00 ET

Axelera AI Metis Edge AI Accelerators Powered by DeGirum Software

Comprehensive Platform Enables Customers to Rapidly Create and Deploy Solutions with DeGirum Face Recognition and PySDK

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axelera AI and DeGirum, leaders in Edge AI, have partnered to introduce solutions compatible with an array of Edge AI applications.

Key Benefits

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Degirum logo (PRNewsfoto/DeGirum Corp.)
Degirum logo (PRNewsfoto/DeGirum Corp.)

  • Proven Edge AI Solution: Deploy computer vision, generative AI, and inferencing applications seamlessly, free from proprietary development restrictions.
  • Scalability: Applications scale effortlessly with additional hardware, requiring no code changes.
  • No Support Costs: Axelera customers receive one year of premium technical support from DeGirum at no cost.
  • Hardware Performance Testing: Users can remotely benchmark models on various hardware configurations.

"Our mission is to provide industry-leading performance in an easy-to-use platform that's accessible to everyone. Partnering with DeGirum provides our developers another great option for building their inference solutions and deploying them at scale," said Stephanie Muh, Head of Americas' Partnerships at Axelera AI.

"The Axelera AI and DeGirum partnership expands our reach, integrating our application packages like DeGirum Face Recognition and PySDK with Axelera AI's advanced MetisEdge AI Processors," said Bill Eichen, VP Business Development of DeGirum. 

About DeGirum
https://www.degirum.com/company

About Axelera AI
https://axelera.ai/our-story

Contacts: 
[email protected]

Bill Eichen 
VP Business Development
[email protected]
650-868-4999

SOURCE DeGirum Corp.

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