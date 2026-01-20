DeGirum Announces Workspaces in AI Hub for Edge AI Developers

Unified Access to Model Zoos, Cloud Compiler, PySDK, DeGirum Face Recognition and DeGirum Speech Transcription

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeGirum®, a leader in edge AI, today announced the release of Workspaces within AI Hub, an online environment that brings together key tools developers use to build, optimize, and deploy edge AI applications in one place. Workspaces provide unified access to public and private Model Zoos, the DeGirum Cloud Compiler, PySDK integration, and Application Packages designed to accelerate prototyping and deployment.

With Workspaces, developers and teams can organize projects and model assets, curate approved models for specific use cases, and streamline the path from model section to on-device inference. Workspace Model Zoos help teams manage visibility and access to models, while the Cloud Compiler and PySDK integration support efficient workflows for compiling, deploying, and integrating models across supported targets.

Application Packages are pip-installable with PySDK-style APIs for complete workflows. Available Application Packages include DeGirum Face Recognition, which supports face detection and recognition workflows. DeGirum Speech Transcription is scheduled for later in Q1.

AI Hub supports multiple hardware targets, including popular AI accelerators and application processors such as Hailo®, DEEPX®, Axelera AI®, Intel®, Renesas®, Rockchip®, MemryX®, and BrainChip.®

"We are excited to introduce Workspaces in AI Hub, which gives developers a unified place to access Workspace Model Zoos, Cloud Compiler, PySDK integration, and Application Packages, including DeGirum Face Recognition, to accelerate edge AI development," said Bill Eichen, VP of Business Development at DeGirum. "Pricing for professional and Enterprise developers can be found at https://www.degirum.com/pricing "

About DeGirum

DeGirum builds software that simplifies developing and deploying edge AI across supported devices. DeGirum's platform includes AI Hub, model zoos, the DeGirum Cloud Compiler, PySDK integration, and Application Packages to help teams move from evaluation to deployment with consistent APIs and repeatable workflows. Founded in 2017 by semiconductor industry veterans, DeGirum is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

