DeGirum Face Recognition Now Available for Edge AI Applications

DeGirum Corp.

Feb 17, 2026, 09:00 ET

Pre-built workflows for face detection, recognition, tracking, and alerts

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeGirum®, a leader in edge AI developer tools, today announced the release of DeGirum Face Recognition, a high-performance application package that enables face recognition workflows for edge AI deployments. The package provides face detection, recognition, and tracking workflows for images, video files, and live streams, helping developers integrate face recognition into their applications and deploy across various hardware targets.

Degirum logo (PRNewsfoto/DeGirum Corp.)
DeGirum Face Recognition is designed to simplify development and deployment by providing a unified application package and a consistent developer experience across various devices. Teams can prototype quickly, move to production deployments, and scale by adding hardware targets without requiring changes to application code. Licensing is managed through the DeGirum AI Hub.

Supported hardware targets include:
Accelerators 

  • Hailo®
  • Axelera AI®
  • DEEPX®

Application Processors

  • Intel®
  • NVIDIA®
  • Rockchip®
  • Google®

Include workflows and capabilities:

  • Face detection workflow
  • Face recognition workflow
  • Face tracking and video monitoring workflow
  • Intelligent alerts workflow
  • Packaged examples and tutorials

"We are excited to introduce DeGirum Face Recognition, which enables customers to integrate complete face recognition workflows into their edge AI applications," said Bill Eichen, VP of Business Development at DeGirum.

About DeGirum
DeGirum builds software that simplifies developing and deploying edge AI across supported devices. DeGirum's platform includes AI Hub, model zoos, the DeGirum Cloud Compiler, PySDK integration, and Application Packages to help teams move from evaluation to deployment with consistent APIs and repeatable workflows. Founded in 2017 by semiconductor industry veterans, DeGirum is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Contact: 
Bill Eichen 
VP Business Development
[email protected]
650-868-4999

DeGirum Face Recognition: https://tinyurl.com/2befxf9y

AI Hub Access: http://hub.degirum.com

SOURCE DeGirum Corp.

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Artificial Intelligence

