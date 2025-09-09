DeGirum Launches Accelerate Program

Premium enablement service designed to elevate customer success with edge AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeGirum®, a leader in edge AI software, announced the release of DeGirum Accelerate Program which combines expert guidance, hands-on workshops, and exclusive support to help teams quickly adopt, scale, and commercialize AI solutions.

Why we're launching this

Degirum logo (PRNewsfoto/DeGirum Corp.)

Customers often need more than just tools, they need guidance on model selection, optimization, application development, and processor selection.

Many teams want training and hands-on enablement to move faster.

This program ensures customers see real outcomes quickly, with a direct path to scaling their edge AI applications.

Who it's for

Companies evaluating or already using DeGirum products

Teams building edge AI applications in vision, NLP, or robotics

Leaders who want accelerated onboarding, expert advisory, and exclusive resources

Program benefits

Participants gain access to:

Advisory: CTO-level guidance on model selection and optimization, application development, processor selection, licensing, and commercialization.

CTO-level guidance on model selection and optimization, application development, processor selection, licensing, and commercialization. Enablement: Workshops and hands-on training.

Workshops and hands-on training. Support: Priority access to DeGirum's experts and early updates.

Application process

Interested teams can apply through a short form. Selected participants will be invited based on fit and readiness.

Link to application form

"We are excited to launch our DeGirum Accelerate Program which allows our customers to have direct access to our premium resources," said Bill Eichen, VP of Business Development at DeGirum.

About DeGirum

Founded in 2017 by semiconductor industry veterans, DeGirum provides innovative solutions that make AI development accessible and efficient. With the hardware-agnostic PySDK, AI Hub, and DeGirumJS, DeGirum equips developers with a comprehensive suite of tools to bring edge AI applications to market. DeGirum's solutions empower developers to address the most complex AI challenges with ease, flexibility, and speed, driving the future of edge AI.

Contact:

Bill Eichen

VP Business Development

[email protected]

650-868-4999

Immediate AI Hub Access: http://hub.degirum.com

All product and company names are trademarks (™) or registered (®) of their respective holders. Use does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

