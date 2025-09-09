DeGirum Launches Accelerate Program
News provided byDeGirum Corp.
Sep 09, 2025, 07:00 ET
Premium enablement service designed to elevate customer success with edge AI
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeGirum®, a leader in edge AI software, announced the release of DeGirum Accelerate Program which combines expert guidance, hands-on workshops, and exclusive support to help teams quickly adopt, scale, and commercialize AI solutions.
Why we're launching this
- Customers often need more than just tools, they need guidance on model selection, optimization, application development, and processor selection.
- Many teams want training and hands-on enablement to move faster.
- This program ensures customers see real outcomes quickly, with a direct path to scaling their edge AI applications.
Who it's for
- Companies evaluating or already using DeGirum products
- Teams building edge AI applications in vision, NLP, or robotics
- Leaders who want accelerated onboarding, expert advisory, and exclusive resources
Program benefits
Participants gain access to:
- Advisory: CTO-level guidance on model selection and optimization, application development, processor selection, licensing, and commercialization.
- Enablement: Workshops and hands-on training.
- Support: Priority access to DeGirum's experts and early updates.
Application process
Interested teams can apply through a short form. Selected participants will be invited based on fit and readiness.
"We are excited to launch our DeGirum Accelerate Program which allows our customers to have direct access to our premium resources," said Bill Eichen, VP of Business Development at DeGirum.
About DeGirum
Founded in 2017 by semiconductor industry veterans, DeGirum provides innovative solutions that make AI development accessible and efficient. With the hardware-agnostic PySDK, AI Hub, and DeGirumJS, DeGirum equips developers with a comprehensive suite of tools to bring edge AI applications to market. DeGirum's solutions empower developers to address the most complex AI challenges with ease, flexibility, and speed, driving the future of edge AI.
Contact:
Bill Eichen
VP Business Development
[email protected]
650-868-4999
Immediate AI Hub Access: http://hub.degirum.com
All product and company names are trademarks (™) or registered (®) of their respective holders. Use does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.
SOURCE DeGirum Corp.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article