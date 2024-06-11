Degree 'Brings The Heat' As An Official Partner of CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™

To mark its first time sponsoring the esteemed tournament, Degree is celebrating the unmatched passion that only the fans and players of CONMEBOL Copa America™ can bring

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fans of competing CONMEBOL Copa América™ nations are often considered the most passionate football/soccer fans in the world. Whether it's dancing from dusk until dawn, chanting at the top of your lungs, or giving it everything you've got until the last minute, it's clear that the passion of CONMEBOL Copa América beats with the passion of its fans.

Degree 'Bring The Heat' campaign.

The 48th edition of CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™ will see 16 teams compete across 14 USA cities from June 20 to July 14. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of thousands of the most fanatical football/soccer fans from across the Americas will have the chance to assemble in person to bring their passion and heat to stadiums, as they cheer on their national teams – with millions more watching at home – Degree will be there to ensure their national pride knows no limits with their NEW Bring the Heat campaign.

"Degree is thrilled to be an official partner of CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™, to help fans bring the heat to this year's tournament with the most exciting and exhilarating fan experiences yet, as we officially kick off the road to World Cup 2026," says Unilever Global Brand Vice President, Kath Swallow.

In partnership with USMNT Captain and AC Milan midfielder Christian Pulisic, Degree will fuel fans with the confidence to bring the heat and show their unmatched passion for their national team no matter where they are in the world, through a series of new brand films, in-stadium, online and in-store experiences available throughout the tournament. The action-filled vignettes of the hero film aim to ignite the excitement, passion and national pride of football/soccer fans that will be supporting their national teams throughout the tournament.

"I am thrilled to partner with Degree to welcome COPA América to North America this year," said Pulisic. "The brand – like us athletes – understands that the fans generate the excitement and energy that is imperative to keep us all going, and Degree offers the superior sweat and odor protection we all need – on the pitch and in the stands."

The NEW Bring the Heat films will air throughout the tournament – capturing the excitement among the fans and superior benefits that Degree antiperspirants provide to fuel their experiences. Additionally, the brand is offering a limited-time sweepstakes online here for a chance to attend one of the biggest games of the tournament and for fans to showcase their unmatched fandom for their team. Degree, along with fellow Unilever brands AXE and Dove Men+Care, is inviting fans at the games in Atlanta, New York, Houston and Miami to its onsite activation, La Casa Fresh, the ultimate destination for fans to get amped up for the match in an interactive space that brings the spirit of soccer to life.

Learn more about the Bring the Heat campaign and Degree's 72HR protection here and follow along on social media with #BringTheHeat.

Media Inquiries:

Degree: [email protected]

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024™

The CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™ will be played in the United States and includes 10 CONMEBOL teams and 6 guest teams from Concacaf. In this edition, this traditional tournament will be organized by both confederations.

All 6 Concacaf teams qualify through the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League. The teams representing North, Central America and the Caribbean are the United States, Panama, Jamaica, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica.

In its 48th edition of one of the most important competitions on the continent, this will be the second time in the tournaments history that it will host 16 teams – having hosted the same number of teams in its 2016 edition, also held in the United States.

Taking the field will be 10 South American FIFA World Cup™ title holders and the biggest stars in world football to play 32 matches in this edition of the tournament in June and July 2024.

Rocking the Continent

The CONMEBOL Copa America™ has an incredible power, it can make everything move, it makes emotions vibrate and hearts soar.

It makes the flags fly, the nets shake, the stands, and the stadiums tremble. Its history makes the entire continent proud, and our football beats with a united force.

This competition has the power to bring out the best version of what we are: football, history, joy, and passion.

#VibraElContinente

