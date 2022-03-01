Degree® Deodorant Launches Its Biggest Upgrade In Antiperspirant Technology In 30 Years with NEW Degree® Advanced

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three out of four consumers have experienced an issue with odor or wetness in their underarms, according to a study from the world's #1 antiperspirant brand.1 Following more than a decade's worth of research to address this unmet consumer need, Degree® Deodorant has launched its NEW Degree® Advanced Antiperspirant, designed with breakthrough 72-hour microtechnology that delivers nonstop sweat and odor protection.

Degree® has introduced the Gray T-Shirt Challenge in partnership with Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby. Check out how Cody takes on the challenge and tests the limits of Degree® Advanced Antiperspirant and its nonstop sweat protection. Degree® has launched NEW Degree® Advanced Antiperspirant for Women, designed with breakthrough microtechnology to deliver 72-hour NONSTOP sweat and odor protection. Degree® has launched NEW Degree® Advanced Antiperspirant for Men, designed with breakthrough microtechnology to deliver 72-hour NONSTOP sweat and odor protection.

The Degree® Advanced antiperspirant range is clinically-proven to form a stronger barrier against sweat when compared to other conventional Degree® antiperspirants – no reapplication needed. Developed exclusively for Degree® by its parent company, Unilever, the technology has 16 new patents, received over $10M in research and development investment, and has been extensively researched in over 200 clinical studies to ensure its effectiveness. Trialled by over 2,000 consumers worldwide, the new Degree® Advanced range is proven to keep you dry and fresh for longer, no matter how much you move.

THE GRAY T-SHIRT CHALLENGE

To test the limits of Degree® Advanced and showcase its nonstop sweat protection, Degree® is launching the Gray T-Shirt Challenge in partnership with Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby. Cody kicked off the challenge today on Instagram and TikTok, taking everyone along for the ride as he pushes the boundaries of the product's superior protection. After applying Degree® Advanced and throwing on a gray T-shirt, Cody completes his sweatiest workout of choice and shows off his unbelievably dry underarm area – thanks to Degree® Advanced.

"When I go into the studio, I'm often teaching classes back-to-back and I can't let sweat slow me down, so I was thrilled to team up with Degree® and test the limits of their new antiperspirant with the Gray T-Shirt Challenge. With Degree®, I know I can look and feel my best when I'm out on that bike and in my groove. After all, I love a good groutfit, and I can't risk pit stains throwing off my vibe," said Rigsby.

Degree® has also partnered with an inspirational group of movers, including celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara, 3x Olympian Track & Field Athlete Lolo Jones, USWNT stars Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, and Sam Mewis, Paralympic Snowboard Medalist and motivational speaker Amy Purdy, and Paralympic and World Champion Medalist and motivational speaker Blake Leeper, to follow Cody's lead and join in on the challenge. Through the selection of these partners, the brand underscores its ongoing commitment to advocate for more diverse champions of movement, no matter who you are or how you move. Together, each of these movers has debuted their sweatiest workout of choice on social, all while proving that Degree® Advanced holds up to the test and keeps you protected no matter what you put it through.

To get involved and take on the challenge, find Degree® Advanced in store and online at Walmart and major food, drug, and mass retail outlets for a suggested retail price of $4.99 (stick) and $5.79 (spray) and follow Degree® on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook using the hashtag #DegreeTShirtChallenge. Check out films here and here to learn more about Degree® Advanced.

DEGREE'S NOT DONE YET CAMPAIGN

Degree® is committed to inspiring the confidence in everyone to move beyond limits. The brand knows that everyone faces personal and societal limits, whether it's self-doubt, judgment, exhaustion, or anything in between. Everyone hears a voice in their head that says, "I'm not built for this." And Degree® knows that in this very moment, worry about sweat and odor can make or break the confidence needed to keep moving.

That's why Degree's antiperspirant products are designed to provide trusted, nonstop sweat and odor protection, no matter who you are or how you move. When the world says you're done, Degree® says Not Done Yet. To learn more about Not Done Yet, check out the campaign film here .

