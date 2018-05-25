ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduating with a degree requires that a certain amount of coursework be completed with appropriate high marks before it will be awarded. With requirements like general education and some subjects just being fundamentally related, completed degrees can look similar. In doing the coursework for one degree, it is not uncommon to realize that the work won't be ideal in the long road for an individual. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, suggests that students who have changed their mind on what degree they seek choose another degree with overlapping course requirements to minimize time spent and student loans required for college.

An option then for the schools that offer degree-progress trackers is to see what similar or lower-level degrees the student might be close to qualifying for and finishing the work for that before completely transferring over. That way at least something was gained after all the work put in. "No one wants to say something was a waste of effort. If you play smart, very few things have to be chalked up to a lost cause. Finding similarities between courses to capitalize on work completed is just playing smart," says Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president at Ameritech Financial.

When changing the exact degree that's being aimed for, it doesn't have to be a drastic change. "I've seen the difference between a psychology degree and behavioral sciences degree be as simple as two classes. That two-class difference may also be all it takes to keep a student going without completely changing paths," says Knickerbocker. Ameritech Financial helps student loan borrowers with federal loans apply for income-driven repayment programs that can potentially lower their payments and get them on track for student loan forgiveness. Such programs are not dependent on what degree was sought after or if the borrower had to take some time away from school to find the right path.

