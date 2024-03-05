Degree Wellness Celebrates the Opening of its National Headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Degree Wellness®, the premier self-care experience that empowers people to feel, look, and be their best selves, is proud to announce the opening of its national headquarters in downtown Jacksonville, Florida.

This new office continues Degree Wellness's investment in its hometown, while positioning the brand for its next phase of growth. Degree recently finalized a multi-million dollar investment to fuel its national expansion. In partnership with Franworth, a leading firm focused on building, incubating and growing emerging franchise brands, Degree Wellness will soon begin awarding development licenses to qualified franchisees across the country.

"Opening our national headquarters is a milestone for Degree Wellness," said Amanda Lightcap, the company's President. "We are thrilled to call Riverside home and have it as our base where we will welcome franchisees from across the country to join us in our mission. As the leading female-founded brand in the industry, I am excited to continue making our science-backed services accessible to more families!" She continued, "This new space reflects not just our commitment to growing the self-care industry, it also reflects our commitment to Jacksonville. We are excited to continue investing in the community and bringing more jobs to the 904."

In conjunction with its new headquarters, Degree Wellness is also opening its newest retail location. This state-of-the-art studio will be the premier destination for self-care in downtown Jacksonville, offering science-backed services, including Cryotherapy, Infrared Sauna, Red Light Therapy, Cold Plunge, Compression Massage, IV Drips and Vitamin Booster Injections. "I love that Degree Wellness offers all of these innovative services in one gorgeous space!" said Rachael Todd, entrepreneur and Miss United States 2017. "As a busy mom, I don't have a lot of extra time, so this convenience – plus their amazing staff – makes my health goals easier to attain."

To commemorate the opening of its Riverside studio and new headquarters, Degree Wellness will host a grand opening event on Saturday, March 23, offering the community a chance to explore its services and learn more about the brand.

About Degree Wellness

Degree Wellness® is the premier self-care experience. We are on a mission to empower people to feel, look, and be their best selves. By providing innovative self-care solutions that leverage heat, cold, light and advanced nutrients to enhance physical and mental health, we're helping communities everywhere live happier, healthier lives. For more information, visit degreewellness.com.

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Franworth builds, incubates, and grows franchise brands through mentorship, education and best-in-class support empowering entrepreneurs and creating brighter futures. With over 450 years of franchising experience, the Franworth team has been recognized with the highest honors in franchising and for repeatedly scaling brands using a franchise model. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes MilkShake Factory®, sugaringLA®, MosquitoNix®, Garage Kings®, HealthSource America's Chiropractor®, and Degree Wellness®. For more information, visit franworth.com.

SOURCE Degree Wellness