Degreechoices.com Announces Top Colleges for 2024 and Enhanced Ranking Methodology

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Degreechoices, a leading authority on educational ROI, unveils its rankings of the best colleges and universities for the 3rd consecutive year.

The organization evaluates colleges based on return on investment, helping students make prudent financial decisions about their education.

This year, Degreechoices updated its methodology to incorporate 4-year earnings data, program ecology at each college, and the proportion of in-state vs out-of-state students. These changes allow a more accurate long-term assessment of the economic value offered by various degree programs and schools.

Key highlights of the 2024 rankings of national universities:

  • CUNY City College retains its #1 spot. It has once again surpassed highly selective institutions like MIT in terms of ROI.
  • MIT is now the 2nd ranked national university. The STEM-focused institution ranked 3rd in 2023.
  • University of Florida rises to 3rd place. It has overtaken Princeton from its 4th place spot in 2023.
  • Yale drops from 5th to 10th place. Only 5 out of 8 Ivy Leagues ranked among the top 25 national universities this year, underscoring a decline in the investment value of degrees from prestigious private institutions.
  • Public universities are well represented. Slightly under half of the top 25 national universities are public.

Top 25 national universities

Economic Score                                                  

1.  CUNY City College

0.44

2.  Massachusetts Institute of Technology

0.46

3.  University of Florida

0.50

4.  Princeton University

0.52

5.  Stanford University

0.57

6.  Harvard University

0.63

7.  California Institute of Technology

0.73

8.  Florida International University

0.75

9.  University of Pennsylvania

0.79

10.  Yale University

0.85

11.  University of California, Berkeley

0.91

12.  Georgia Institute of Technology

0.94

13.  University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

0.98

14.  Rice University

0.99

15.  The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

1.01

16.  Vanderbilt University

1.05

17.  University of California, Irvine

1.08

18.  University of Washington

1.11

19.  University of California, Los Angeles

1.19

20.  Columbia University

1.12

21.  Missouri University of Science and Technology

1.17

22.  University of Illinois Urbana, Champaign

1.17

23.  University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

1.17

24.  California State University, Fresno

1.22

25.  University of California, San Diego

1.27

For more detailed rankings, including program-level assessments and analyses of campus safety statistics, visit the Degreechoices website.

