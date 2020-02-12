Dehui Solar Shifts Market Focus to the US for Dynamic Growth

Founded in 2017, Dehui Solar has, in recent years, pivoted from European to US clients. European shipments dropped from 200MW in 2018 – 92MW to Germany, 65MW to the Netherlands, and 51MW to Spain – to 50MW in 2019.

US sales have jumped in recent years, reaching an estimated 300MW in 2019. Dehui plans to retain the market focus through dedicated service via its US subsidiary – based in Delaware – and a presence at solar trade shows in the country.

Hui Huang, CEO of Dehui Solar, said:" As of 2019, Dehui has reached 1.5GW and 2GW in combined cell and module capacity, respectively. We are also planning to scale up production majorly. The company currently runs 250,000 square feet split across five production lines but has set aside a further one million square feet land to host factories in the future."

Going forward, Dehui will offer solar buyers its Max and BiMax product lines, respectively mono- and bifacial modules incorporating 166mm x 166mm (M6), mono PERC, half-cut cells with 9BB. The modules' reported efficiency of 22.5% is believed to be the highest among Vietnamese makers.

Mofe Stallings, Dehui Solar's USA General Manager, underlined the central role the firm assigns to bifacial as it looks to expand its focus of past years – residential and commercial distribution – to also encompass utility-scale projects in the US.

"Now we transition to also serve the utility solar sector in the US, including reserving at least 45% of our module capacity for bifacial projects," Stallings said. "We are confident that Dehui Solar will be of service to a good share of the US market in 2020 and beyond."

"We will also enter into the project development and battery energy storage solutions segments, to form a dependable renewable energy company with vertical solutions," Mofe added.

All the PV-making facilities of the company are located in the Bắc Ninh Province, a one-hour drive from capital Hanoi and a two-hour drive from the South China Sea port of Hai Phong. These manufacturing facilities create over 700 jobs for the local community.

