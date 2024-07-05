Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market size is set to grow by USD 40 million from 2024-2028, Robust growth of processed food industry boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dehydrated onion flakes market size is estimated to grow by USD 40 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.44% during the forecast period. Robust growth of processed food industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing preference for natural ingredients. However, stringent regulation for food ingredients poses a challenge. Key market players include BCFoods, Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd., Earth Expo Co, Ganesh Dehy Foods, Garon Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd., GERMAN FOODS, Green Rootz, Harmony House Foods Inc., Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd., JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS, Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd., Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd., Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Pardes Dehydration Co., Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd., SHAKTI FOODS., Silva International, Organic Products India, and YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global dehydrated onion flakes market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Dehydrated Onion Flakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.44% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 40 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries China, India, US, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled BCFoods, Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd., Earth Expo Co, Ganesh Dehy Foods, Garon Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd., GERMAN FOODS, Green Rootz, Harmony House Foods Inc., Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd., JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS, Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd., Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd., Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Pardes Dehydration Co., Real Dehydrated Pvt. Ltd., SHAKTI FOODS., Silva International, Organic Products India, and YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD.

Market Driver

During the forecast period, consumer health consciousness is projected to increase significantly, with a growing awareness of food safety. Research is currently underway to investigate the potential health effects of artificial additives used in food preparation and processing. In response to this trend, food processing businesses are focusing on using natural ingredients in their products. Dehydrated onion flakes, a natural ingredient, are gaining popularity due to their multiple health benefits. These benefits include being rich in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants. As a result, the dehydrated onion flakes market is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast period, as consumers continue to prioritize natural and healthy food options.

The Dehydrated Onion Flakes market is booming in the food sector, offering a long shelf life for cooking and gourmet creations. Processed from fresh onions, these flakes provide quick and ready-to-use flavor enhancement for various applications. Home cooks and foodservice operators alike appreciate their convenience in snacks, seasonings, and ready-to-eat meals. Dehydrated onion flakes maintain color, flavor, and nutritional value, making them ideal for soups, sauces, and culinary arts. Ethnic cuisines benefit from their versatility, adding texture and depth to dishes. The dehydration process ensures consistency, reducing allergens, cross-contamination, and dietary sensitivities. Weather and crop yields impact supply, making onion flakes a valuable addition to shelves in supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and specialty stores. With a focus on nutrition, these dried ingredients contribute to the nutritional content of various dishes, enhancing culinary experiences.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The health-conscious consumer trend is on the rise, leading to increased scrutiny of food ingredients. Regulatory bodies like the FDA and EFSA emphasize food safety, imposing strict regulations on specialty food ingredients, including dehydrated onion flakes. Adhering to these guidelines and maintaining quality standards can be challenging for manufacturers. As a result, the market for dehydrated onion flakes may face hindrances due to these stringent regulations during the forecast period. Compliance with various national laws restricting specific chemicals in specialty food products adds to the manufacturing complexity.

The Dehydrated Onion Flakes market faces several challenges in the current business landscape. Aseptic cartons, preferred for their sterility and extended shelf life, pose manufacturing costs that are hard to recover. Millennials and working women, key consumer groups, demand convenience food, driving the need for ready-to-use culinary ingredients. Organic dehydrated onions, including white and granulated varieties, are gaining popularity. Spray drying technologies, essential for dehydration procedures, require high capital investment and precise moisture control. Moisture management during dehydration is crucial for maintaining flavor and aroma. Food processing sector advancements in dehydration technology facilitate the production of organic ingredients without artificial additives or preservatives. Certifying organizations play a significant role in ensuring product quality and consumer trust. Convenience, a critical factor, is driving innovation in savory recipes, creative applications, and novel uses like caramelized, smoked, and spicy alternatives. Online retailers and e-commerce platforms, including subscription services and social media, are transforming sales channels. Product development initiatives cater to morning cereals and plant-based substitutes. Air movement and water content management are essential in food supply chains to maintain product quality.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This dehydrated onion flakes market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Commercial use

1.2 Home use Product Type 2.1 Dehydrated white onion flakes

2.2 Dehydrated red onion flakes

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commercial use- The Dehydrated Onion Flakes market is growing due to their versatility and long shelf life. These flakes are widely used in various food industries for adding flavor and texture. Supermarkets and foodservice providers are significant buyers, as they offer convenience and consistent quality. Exports to international markets, particularly in Europe and Asia, are also increasing. Producers focus on maintaining food safety and using natural processing methods to cater to consumer preferences.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Dehydrated Onion Flakes market is a significant segment of the processed food industry, catering to the demands of various sectors including home cooks, foodservice operators, and the food supply chains. These flakes offer a convenient and long-shelf-life alternative to fresh onions, making them an essential culinary component for gourmet creations and everyday cooking. Dehydrated onion flakes are made through dehydration procedures that preserve the flavor, aroma, and nutritional content of fresh onions. The water content is removed through a combination of heat and air movement, resulting in a product with an extended shelf life. These flakes are widely used in various dishes, including ready-to-eat food items like noodles, pizza, spaghetti, and meat dishes, as well as casseroles and vegetable dishes. They serve as a garnish and add depth of flavor to dishes, making them a versatile ingredient in the food industry. Dehydrated onion flakes offer several health advantages, as they contain similar nutritional content as fresh onions, including vitamin C, fiber, and various phytochemicals. The convenience they provide makes them a popular choice for the fast food industry and home cooks alike.

Market Research Overview

The Dehydrated Onion Flakes market is a significant segment of the processed foods industry, catering to various sectors including foodservice operators, home cooks, and the foodservice industry. Dehydrated onion flakes offer several advantages such as extended shelf life, quick and easy use, and convenience in cooking. These flakes are made from fresh onions that undergo a dehydration process, preserving their color, flavor, and nutritional value. Dehydrated onion flakes are versatile ingredients used in various culinary applications, from soups and sauces to ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and seasonings. They are also used as garnish in various dishes, adding texture and flavor to meat dishes, casseroles, vegetable dishes, and ethnic cuisines. The dehydration process involves removing moisture from fresh onions using various techniques such as spray drying or oven drying. The resulting flakes have a low water content, ensuring a long shelf life. The nutritional content of dehydrated onions remains largely intact, making them a healthy alternative to fresh onions. Dehydrated onion flakes are available in various forms, including pouches, containers, and aseptic cartons, making them easily accessible to consumers through various retail channels such as hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and specialty stores. They are also popular in the fast food industry, where they are used in ready-to-eat food items such as noodles, pizza, and spaghetti. The market for dehydrated onion flakes is driven by several factors, including the growing demand for convenience food, increasing number of working women, and the popularity of ethnic cuisines.

However, concerns regarding allergens, cross-contamination, and dietary sensitivities are key challenges for the market. The dehydration process plays a crucial role in the quality of dehydrated onion flakes. Proper dehydration procedures ensure that the onions retain their color, flavor, and nutritional value. The moisture content and air movement during the dehydration process are critical factors that impact the final product's quality. The food supply chains play a vital role in ensuring the availability and quality of dehydrated onion flakes. Weather and crop yields can significantly impact the availability and price of fresh onions, which in turn affects the production of dehydrated onion flakes. Dehydrated onion flakes are an essential culinary component, adding flavor, aroma, and texture to various dishes. They are rich in essential nutrients such as potassium, Vitamin B, and Vitamin C. The market for dehydrated onion flakes is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for convenience food and the growing popularity of ethnic cuisines.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Commercial Use



Home Use

Product Type

Dehydrated White Onion Flakes



Dehydrated Red Onion Flakes



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio