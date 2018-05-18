Dehydrating Breather Market, 2023 - Leading Players are ABB, Siemens, Hubbell, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen and Des-Case

The global dehydrating breather market is projected to reach a market size of USD 501.8 Million by 2023 from an estimated USD 402.5 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the increase in investment of transmission and distribution infrastructure and increase in demand for protection of equipment.

The report segments the dehydrating breather market, by type, into conventional breather and self-dehydrating breather. The conventional breather segment is expected to hold the largest market share by 2023 as it is a traditional method used by various industries and is relatively less expensive than a self-dehydrating breather. The dominance of the conventional breather segment can also be attributed to the global investment in T&D sector in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North America.

The dehydrating breather market, by desiccant volume, is segmented into <2.0 kg, 2.0 kg to 4.0 kg, and >4.0 kg. 2.0-4.0 kg desiccant volume is estimated to be the second fastest growing segment of dehydrating breather market between 2018 and 2023. 2.0-4.0 kg segment is used in various applications such as utilities, heavy-duty vehicles, storage, and others.

The dehydrating breather market, by end-user, is segmented into utilities, industrial, heavy-duty vehicles, and others. The others segment includes marine, storage, etc. The heavy-duty vehicle segment is estimated to be the second fastest growing market for dehydrating breather from 2018 to 2023. North America and Europe are well-established markets for vehicles, and they are expected to dominate the dehydrating breather market in the coming years.

In this report, the dehydrating breather market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest dehydrating breather market from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as increasing investment in power generation and distribution, modernization and upgrading of aging power plants, and increased power consumption are some of the key factors driving the dehydrating breather market in the region.

Substitutes for dehydrating breather and increasing adoption of dry-type transformers or sealed type transformer could act as restraints for the dehydrating breather market.

The leading players in the dehydrating breather market include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Hubbell (US), Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (MR) (Germany), and Des-Case (US). New product launches was the most commonly adopted strategy by the top players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Dehydrating Breather Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 Dehydrating Breather Market, By Type

4.3 Dehydrating Breather Market, By Desiccant Volume

4.4 Dehydrating Breather Market, By End-USer

4.5 Dehydrating Breather Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in the Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure

5.2.1.2 Requirement for Protection of Equipment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Substitutes for Dehydrating Breathers

5.2.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Dry-Type Transformers

5.2.3 Opportunity

5.2.3.1 Development of Advanced Dehydrating Breathers for Challenging and Harsh Environments

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Frequent Replacement of Desiccants and Higher Maintenance Cost

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis



6 Dehydrating Breather Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Conventional Breather

6.3 Self-Dehydrating Breather



7 Dehydrating Breather Market, By Desiccant Volume

7.1 Introduction

7.2 <2.0 kg

7.3 2.0-4.0 kg

7.4 >4.0 kg



8 Dehydrating Breather Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Utilities

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Heavy-Duty Vehicle

8.5 Others



9 Dehydrating Breather Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Players & Industry Concentration

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launches

10.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.3 Contracts & Agreements

10.3.4 Others



