DEIDRE KRAUSE NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ANDER & CO, LEADING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY

News provided by

ANDER & Co

06 Nov, 2023, 15:21 ET

Krause will play an integral role in the award-winning firm's expansion of its professional services division

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANDER & Co – a multi-award-winning, full-service public relations and digital strategy firm – announced today that Deidre Krause has been named Senior Vice President. Krause is a skilled public relations practitioner with 20 years of experience and an exceptional track record in corporate communications, including banking, law, and real estate.

Deidre Krause, Senior Vice President of ANDER & Co
With the business and financial industries projected to grow faster than all other occupations in the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Krause's role will support this forecast by overseeing the firm's expanding professional services division. Possessing exceptional management skills, she will simultaneously lead a team of talented professionals within the organization.

"Deidre brings unique qualities and perspective to her role at ANDER & Co that will enhance our client services and agency footprint in the business sector," said ANDER & Co President Vanessa Fioravante. "We are confident her leadership and mentorship will be instrumental in driving the continued growth of our professional services arm. She is also a wonderful person, adding a unique dimension to our firm culture."

ANDER & Co is ranked among the top 100 PR firms in the U.S., with a national reputation for delivering impactful results through tactical and innovative communications campaigns. It is recognized as an "atypical" agency sought by employees and clients for its culture and high-touch, relationship-driven approach. Focusing on these pillars of success, Krause will continue providing top-level strategy, while guiding the team on industry best practices and client program success.

Throughout her career, Krause has held several leadership positions and represented various prestigious clients, including global financial services brands, industrial and e-commerce enterprises, and prominent legal and accounting firms. Beyond professional achievements, she dedicates time to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Make-A-Wish® of Southern Florida, Urban Land Institute and the Nature Conservancy.

Krause holds a master's degree in public relations from the University of Miami.

ANDER & Co is one of South Florida's fastest-growing communications firms. Headquartered in Miami, with an office in Bogota, Colombia, the agency focuses on long-term brand building through customized communications programs that achieve client business goals. The company's accolades run deep, with an impressive roster of national awards for impactful client campaigns. Sector expertise primarily focuses on professional services, real estate, lifestyle and hospitality. The agency's services include media relations, social media, influencer and experiential marketing, brand partnerships, traditional marketing, event planning, and crisis communications.

SOURCE ANDER & Co

