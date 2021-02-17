Dejero GateWay Network Aggregation Devices Now FirstNet Ready™ Delivering Reliable Communications Solutions for Public Safety

FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the U.S. federal government. It's designed with and for first responders and the public safety agencies and extended community that could be called on to support them. This includes companies that perform mitigation, remediation, overhaul, clean-up and restoration and provisioning services required in an emergency or its aftermath.

The GateWay devices, which are FirstNet Ready™, support access to the physically separate and dedicated FirstNet network core, which enables FirstNet First Priority® capabilities – always-on priority and, for first responders, preemption – and the FirstNet Band 14 spectrum. FirstNet-eligible customers can feel confident the Dejero GateWay devices combined with FirstNet services will provide the necessary critical connectivity in a reliable, highly secure and cost-effective manner.

As part of the agreement through the FirstNet Embedded IoT Program – a program that combines industry leading FirstNet Ready™ devices with FirstNet to create a single, end-to-end solution for a single monthly fee for first responders, public safety agencies and extended community – the Dejero GateWay networking aggregation devices will include FirstNet connectivity.

"To be part of this FirstNet Embedded IoT Program, knowing that our connectivity technology is aiding mission-critical operations on such a scale, is incredibly important to us," said Bogdan Frusina, founder of Dejero. "The capabilities we offer to public safety and federal agencies further cements our commitment to their always on, always available critical connectivity needs in the field."

Unlike a failover solution, Dejero provides session persistence while simultaneously leveraging multiple network paths to keep teams reliably connected in the most challenging environments. The first of their kind available on the FirstNet network, Dejero GateWay devices aggregate multiple network services into a single virtual 'network of networks'. In addition to providing greater reliability, it expands the coverage area and combines bandwidth from the multiple connections to achieve up to 100 Mbps upload and 250 Mbps download speeds.

"FirstNet embedded solutions go through extensive review to meet our highest standards for reliability, security and performance," said Scott Agnew, assistant vice president, product marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "The more tools public safety has access to on their networks, the more we can help them achieve their mission."

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices and solutions are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps make sure that they can meet the needs of first responders.

Dejero GateWay devices provide always-on mission-critical connectivity to wirelessly send and receive data from cameras, sensors, and edge devices to and from the cloud. Whether it's transmitting live video back to police command centers to aid with critical decision-making or providing enhanced situational awareness to keep firefighter teams safe, GateWay devices eliminate downtime to support data communications, VoIP, and secure communications across multiple networks.

To learn more about Dejero and GateWay network aggregation devices, visit dejero.com . For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com .

Dejero is a registered trademark of Dejero Labs Inc. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Dejero

Driven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero aggregates diverse connectivity paths including LTE and 5G cellular, satellite and broadband into a virtual 'network of networks' to deliver enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth using cloud-based technology. A two-time technical Emmy® Award winner, Dejero is trusted to solve the mission-critical live video transport and real-time data transfer challenges of organizations around the world. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

SOURCE Dejero