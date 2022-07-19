Deka Biosciences Breaks Ground on New Facility

"Our new facility will provide us with essential space to expand our research, development and manufacturing efforts, allowing us to continue to successfully develop our Diakine™ therapies, using single use technology to scale both quickly and economically," Dr. John Mumm, CEO of Deka Biosciences shared. "This is an exciting new chapter for our company and I believe the expansion will provide a work environment that will amplify a strong culture of innovation and collaboration as Deka seeks to deliver on our mission to bring life-changing therapies to patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases."



The Deka Biosciences team gathered at the new facility earlier this month, to ceremoniously break ground and to tour the space before construction is slated to begin. The facility acquisition, design and construction are in partnership with Minkoff Development, CBRE, and Facility Logix.