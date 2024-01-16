Deka Lash Again Ranked #1 in its Category in Franchise 500

Ranked #1 in Lash, Brow and Skincare Category

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Lash, the pioneering beauty brand specializing in eyelash extensions and brow services, has been once again named to Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, ranked #1 in the Lash Extension, Brow Services, and Skincare Solutions category and #421 overall.

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® is the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking—considered by many to be the go-to source for the fastest growing franchise brands and a key resource for anyone considering investing in a franchise.

"When Entrepreneur evaluates franchises for the Franchise 500, we look at more than 150 data points — including very visible ones like size and growth, but we also take a holistic view of the business, the industry it operates in, and the opportunities available to prospective franchisees. That includes things like franchisee support and training, brand strength and marketing, and more. Coming in at #421 on the overall list, Deka Lash also scores in the top 25% of all companies in size and growth and the top 20% for financial strength this year. That's impressive, too, since the 2024 Franchise 500 is Entrepreneur's most competitive ever with 1,389 franchisors submitting which is a record number," states Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur.

One of the hottest categories in the beauty industry, the do-it-for-me lash extension market is forecast to grow by over $570 million by 2027 (Technavio). The service appeals to consumers of all backgrounds and ages seeking a way to shine a light on their natural beauty. For many, it facilitates a convenient 'no makeup' look without the need to apply mascara. Other customers pursue the service as a means to express their individuality and creativity by experimenting with lashes in a range of shapes, thicknesses, and colors.

Deka Lash, one of the two largest and fastest growing brands in the category, was founded by then stay-at-home mom and Lash Artist Jennifer Blair from a small, rented space in the back of a day spa and has now grown to over 130 studios across North America.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Entrepreneur for our success. Our vision was to create an empowering, confidence-boosting service. Our members tell us they selected us based on this benefit, as well as our superior quality standards," said Blair, CEO and Founder.

Deka Lash offers franchisees a tested and proven professional training program, a proprietary studio design uniquely tailored to optimize the client experience and support its Lash Artists, a personalized customer experience, and an industry-leading membership program.

"We owe our success to the passion and dedication our franchisees put into exceeding the expectations of every client who walks in the door," adds Shant Assarian, President.

Deka Lash's proven business model and growing demand for eyelash extensions position the company well for significant expansion across North America and beyond.

Deka Lash is a beauty company on a mission to help its clients uncover the most confident and empowered version of themselves through customized lash and brow services, high-end products, and an elevated experience. Founded in 2012 by Jennifer Blair, the modern retail studios, which apply semi-permanent, custom eyelash extensions by highly trained Lash Artists, provide a variety of looks and styles to choose from. The concept began franchising in 2016 and is currently operating over 130 studios throughout North America. To learn more about the Deka Lash franchise opportunity, visit https://wwwdekalash.com/franchise

