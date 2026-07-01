Deka Lash Surpasses 1,500 Korean Lash Lift Services as Demand Accelerates Nationwide

One of the nation's leading professional lash brands expands the rapidly growing lash lift category with an innovative technique and an expanded membership offering

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Lash today announced it has surpassed 1,500 Korean Lash Lift services performed across its nationwide network just 45 days after its May launch, underscoring the rapid adoption of one of the beauty industry's fastest-growing service categories.

As more consumers seek low-maintenance ways to enhance their natural lashes, interest in both Lash Lift and Korean Lash Lift services continues to grow. Deka Lash is meeting that demand through expert lash artists, advanced education, and standardized service protocols.

Since the national rollout in May, the company has also enrolled hundreds of new Deka Beauty Pass members, demonstrating strong early adoption of the latest addition to Deka Lash's established membership portfolio. Building on the company's long-standing membership program, Deka Beauty Pass offers preferred pricing on Lash Lift, Korean Lash Lift, and other beauty services at every Deka Lash location nationwide, along with savings on retail products.

Known for its proprietary TrueXpress® refill method, which delivers lash extension refills in approximately 30 minutes, Deka Lash continues to invest in innovation across the lash and brow category.

The Korean Lash Lift utilizes a specialized flat rod technique that captures lashes closer to the base, maximizing the appearance of natural lash length while creating a soft, elegant finish. It complements Deka Lash's existing Lash Lift service, giving clients another option based on their desired results, natural lashes, and lifestyle.

"For more than a decade, Deka Lash has built its reputation around being the experts in eyelashes," said Jennifer Blair, Co-Founder and CEO of Deka Lash and Deka+. "That expertise doesn't begin and end with lash extensions. As client preferences evolve, so do we. Whether it's extensions, a Lash Lift, or the Korean Lash Lift, our commitment is to help every client find the service that's right for them, delivered with the highest standards of service, education, and care."

"Crossing 1,000 services is an incredible milestone, but what I'm most proud of is how we came together to make it happen," said Troy McCullen, Vice President of Operations for Deka Lash. "Our franchise owners, lash artists, trainers, and support team brought this launch to life. As a national brand, we're uniquely positioned to recognize meaningful shifts in client demand, but it's our people who turn those opportunities into exceptional client experiences. They embraced the education, earned their certifications, and delivered this service with the consistency our clients have come to expect from Deka Lash."

The Korean Lash Lift is now available at participating Deka Lash and Deka+ studios nationwide. To learn more about Korean Lash Lift, Deka Beauty Pass memberships, or franchise opportunities, visit www.dekalash.com.

ABOUT DEKA LASH

For more than a decade, Deka Lash has redefined professional lash and brow services through advanced education, innovative techniques, and a client-first approach to beauty. With a nationwide presence, Deka Lash has become one of North America's leading professional lash brands. Through its expanding portfolio of Deka+ locations, the company is broadening its offerings to include science-backed medical aesthetic services, creating a more comprehensive destination for beauty and aesthetics.

SOURCE Deka Lash