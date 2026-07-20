Deka Lash Agoura Hills Launches "Wake Up Ready For Summer" Promotion

Guests Can Receive 25% Off Any Full Set or Lash Lift for Pool Days, Vacations, and Low-Effort Summer Mornings

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Lash, a premier lash and eyebrow studio in Agoura Hills, is helping clients simplify their summer beauty routine with its limited-time "Wake Up Ready For Summer" promotion. For a limited time, guests can receive 25% offany full set of lash extensions or lash lift, making it easier to enjoy polished, effortless lashes for vacations, pool days, special events, and busy summer mornings.

The summer promotion is designed for clients who want long-lasting beauty with less daily maintenance. Whether guests are interested in natural-looking eyelash extensions in Agoura Hills or professional lash lift and tint services, Deka Lash offers customized treatments tailored to each client's eye shape, lash goals, and personal style.

"Summer is the perfect time to simplify your routine," said David Schiff, Owner of Deka Lash Agoura Hills. "Our lash extensions and lash lift services help clients feel confident and put together from the moment they wake up, whether they're heading to the pool, going on vacation, or managing a packed schedule."

Deka Lash in Agoura Hills provides a variety of lash and brow services, including full set eyelash extensions, lash refills, lash lifts, lash tinting, brow lamination, brow tinting, and brow shaping. Each service is performed by trained Lash Artists who focus on precision, comfort, lash health, and long-lasting results.

The "Wake Up Ready For Summer" promotion applies to any full set of lash extensions or lash lift service at the Agoura Hills studio. Guests are encouraged to book early, as summer appointments may fill quickly.

Promotion Details

What: 25% off any full set of lash extensions or lash lift

Where: Deka Lash in Agoura Hills

When: Limited-time summer promotion

Best For: Pool days, vacations, events, and low-effort mornings

About Deka Lash Agoura Hills

Deka Lash Agoura Hills is a professional lash and eyebrow studio offering customized eyelash extensions, lash lifts, brow services, and aftercare products. Known for personalized service and high-quality results, the studio helps clients achieve beautiful, low-maintenance lashes and brows that fit their lifestyle.

For more information or to take advantage of the promotion, visit https://dekalash.com/find-a-studio/california/agoura-hills/.

SOURCE Deka Lash