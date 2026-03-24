Deka Lash Takes Aim at the Medical Aesthetics Industry With Launch of Deka+

North America's leading lash franchise brings injectables, AI-personalized treatment plans, and 100+ studios to a fragmented $17B industry

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a decade building one of North America's fastest-growing lash franchise brands (as recognized by Entrepreneur), Deka Lash is taking its next step with the launch of Deka+ — a new medical aesthetic studio concept that brings advanced skin treatments and injectables together with the lash and brow services clients already trust.

Deka+ the latest medical aesthetic studio

The move reflects a broader shift in the beauty industry as consumers increasingly seek comprehensive beauty, skincare, wellness, and medical aesthetic services in one destination. With Deka+, the brand expands to introduce a modern studio model that includes wrinkle reducers, dermal fillers, advanced facials, and medical-grade skincare alongside the services that built its reputation.

The expansion comes as demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments continues to surge, with the U.S. medical aesthetics industry now exceeding $17 billion and growing by more than $1 billion annually (source: American Med Spa Association, 2024), driven by increasing consumer interest in minimally invasive procedures and preventative skincare.

What sets Deka+ apart is what most med spas lack: they know how to treat, but they've never understood beauty. Deka+ changes that, combining proprietary AI-assisted treatment plans, a centralized sales and conversion infrastructure, and over a decade of expertise built around one thing: making women look and feel their most beautiful.

"Our clients kept asking us where they could go for Botox® and advanced skin treatments. Instead of sending them somewhere else, we built the answer," said Jennifer Blair, Co-Founder and CEO of Deka Lash. "Deka+ is about meeting them where they are and giving them access to more advanced aesthetic treatments in the same welcoming environment they know and love."

The new concept is part of Look Good Brands, the parent company behind Deka Lash and an expanding portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, with more than 100 studios across North America. As the company enters its next phase of growth, Deka+ will also be introduced as a franchise opportunity, allowing qualified operators to bring the concept to new markets throughout North America.

All medical aesthetic treatments at Deka+ are performed by highly trained, licensed professionals under the supervision of a double-board-certified medical director. The concept emphasizes personalized treatment plans and natural-looking results while maintaining rigorous safety and compliance standards.

Initial Deka+ services are now available at select locations, including McMurray, Pennsylvania, and Western Springs, Illinois. Additional locations are expected to introduce the concept as the brand continues to expand.

"We are the experts in lashes and brows — and now we're owning the full face. Deka+ brings together advanced injectables, AI-personalized treatment plans, and an established lash and brow client base that no other med spa can claim. The medical aesthetics industry is fragmented, commoditized, and overdue for a brand that truly understands the modern woman — what she wants, how she wants to feel, and the experience she deserves. That brand is us. We're here, and we're just getting started" Blair added.

For more information about Deka+, visit https://dekaplus.com.

ABOUT DEKA+

Deka+ is redefining what a medical aesthetics studio can be: a place where science-backed treatments and genuine care come together in one beautifully simple experience. Founded in 2025 in Pittsburgh, PA, on the trusted foundation of Deka Lash, Deka+ offers injectables, advanced skin treatments, medical-grade skincare, and lash and brow services all in one place. The concept began franchising in 2026 and is actively expanding across North America. To learn more about the Deka+ franchise opportunity, https://dekaplus.com/own-a-franchise/

Disclaimer: This press release, and the information contained therein, is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through a properly filed or registered franchise disclosure document, which contains detailed information about the franchisor, the franchise system, and the financial performance, if any, that has been claimed. Nothing in this press release is intended to guarantee sales, income, or profits. If you are interested in franchising, you should consult with your legal, financial, and business advisors before entering into any franchise agreement.

SOURCE Deka Lash