DeKalb County School District Receives Cutting-Edge UVC Air Cleaning Technology

ATLANTA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Several schools in DeKalb County School District (DCSD) will receive Healthe's state-of-the-art UVC air cleaning solution, thanks to a generous donation from Atlanta community and business leaders and Healthe, Inc.

Philanthropist and Chairman of the board for Healthe Inc., Craig Cogut, Chief Scientific Officer of Healthe, Inc., Fred Maxik, and Operation HOPE's founder and CEO, John Hope Bryant, donated 100 Healthe AIR™ ceiling troffers to DCSD. Each solution has UVC technology built-in and is approximately 24 x 24 inches, lightweight, thin, sleek, and easily installed on the ceiling. The total donation is valued at $100,000.

These new air cleaning solutions (called Healthe AIR Lite™) are expected to be released later this quarter and utilize germicidal properties of ultraviolet light to improve air quality in indoor spaces. A quiet fan draws air into a chamber where UVC light targets and inactivates pathogens.

"I want to thank Healthe, Inc. and Operation HOPE for this generous donation. DCSD's facilities and operations department works daily to make sure our buildings are clean for our scholars and employees. This donation will help strengthen their efforts to minimize pathogens in the air," said DCSD Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

When schools transitioned to hybrid learning, DCSD performed maintenance on all HVAC units, including cleaning and filter changes. In addition, operations adjusted HVAC units as appropriate to increase ventilation in accordance with CDC and industry recommendations. The new air cleaning solutions will enhance current mitigation strategies to reduce the possible spread of microbes such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"The DeKalb Board of Education is excited about DeKalb County School District's partnership with Healthe, Inc. and Operation HOPE," said Board Chairwoman Vickie Turner. "Their participation as a partner will enable DeKalb schools to provide a clean environment for our staff and scholars. Thank you for your commitment to our district. The Board looks forward to this collaboration and continued success."

"The phrase 'it takes a village' is often considered cliché, but in this case – in the midst of a global pandemic – it's certainly appropriate," said John Hope Bryant, founder and CEO of Operation Hope, Inc. "We're excited to support DCSD as they execute a plan for the return of students and administrators."

"Craig, John, and I share a common desire – to improve and protect the indoor spaces used by our communities and to move past the pandemic as quickly as possible," said Fred Maxik, Chief Scientific Officer of Healthe, Inc. "The proven UVC technology in our air cleaning systems can help achieve that goal."

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through our community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities. Operation HOPE recently received its seventh consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow Operation HOPE on Twitter and Facebook @operationhope.

About DeKalb County School District

The DeKalb County School District is Georgia's third largest school system. Under the leadership of Superintendent Mrs. Cheryl Watson-Harris and the Board of Education, we prepare students for college and careers through a laser focus on rigorous, relevant classroom instruction related to each child's needs. The District serves over 90,000 students, 140 schools and centers, and over 15,000 employees, The District represents over 180 nations.

About Healthe :

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying UVC, circadian and biological lighting solutions. These include UVC products that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, circadian products regulate the body's internal clock, and lighting solutions that boost performance and enhance sleep. Healthe's mission is to harness the power of light to create a cleaner and more productive shared environment. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

