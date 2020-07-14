Dekalb County school employees can earn degree, teacher certification at Clayton State Unviersity

MORROW, Ga., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dekalb County School District employees can gain teacher certification and earn a degree thanks to a new partnership with Clayton State University.

Under this new agreement, individuals will be able to obtain an Elementary Education degree through the university's School of Education and become a certified teacher.

"I am elated to build this critical and much needed partnership with Clayton State University. Clayton State is an outstanding university, and our employees will benefit tremendously from this great opportunity," said Dr. Angelica Collins, Director of Human Resources. "I would like to thank Clayton State for the collaboration and extending this wonderful opportunity to DeKalb's employees. This will definitely help build capacity within DeKalb County School District as we implement our Grow Your Own initiative."

Nearly half of the courses will be delivered at an instructional site in DeKalb Country, and the remaining courses delivered online or on the Clayton State campus, offering convenient options to complete the degree. The partnership looks to benefit Dekalb County School district employees who lack a required degree or certification, or those who want to upgrade to a certification.

"The School of Education at Clayton State University looks forward to this new partnership with DeKalb County School District that will allow our institutions to collaborate in the development of quality Elementary Education teachers that are so needed in schools throughout DeKalb County," says Dr. Dennis Attick, assistant dean of the School of Education. "The partnership focuses on developing existing talent in the employees of DeKalb County School District and will benefit non-traditional students and working adults. We are confident that our collaborative efforts will be beneficial for future teachers, schools, and the communities of DeKalb County."

SOURCE Clayton State University

Related Links

https://www.clayton.edu

