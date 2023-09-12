Dekang's Innovative Products - DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-on for Cigarettes & Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler to be Debuted Globally at InterTabac 2023 in Germany

News provided by

Dekang Biotech Co.,Ltd.

12 Sep, 2023, 05:53 ET

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dekang Biotech Co., Ltd. ("Dekang"), a pioneer in the vaping industry, is gearing up for the InterTabac 2023, a renowned industry fair that runs from September 14-16 in Dortmund, Germany. At booth 2.B18, Dekang will introduce two products that are making their global debut, offering unique solutions to enhance the nicotine experience while prioritizing environmental responsibility.

Continue Reading
DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On
DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On
DKiss Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler
DKiss Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler

Dekang's first breakthrough is the DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On, set to transform the smoking experience in several ways. It is the easiest way to flavor the cigarettes. The DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On is distinguished by its innovative roll-on design, ensuring a clean and convenient application process while allowing users to adjust the intensity based on their preferences.

The DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-On caters to a diverse audience by offering a wide range of flavor options, including those tailored for individuals sensitive to cigarette odors. This product effectively eradicates cigarette odors and bad breath caused by smoking, serving as a discreet solution for smokers. Mint enthusiasts will appreciate the refreshing mint flavor variant as it cleverly balances the taste of the cigarette and the unpleasant smell it creates, making it an ideal choice for menthol cigarette lovers.

Dekang's second groundbreaking product — the DKiss Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler — offers a smoke-free supplement to traditional smoking and vaping. This product serves as a nicotine delivery system (ENDS), providing users with a satisfying nicotine experience without the harmful effects of traditional smoking and vaping.

Distinguished by its non-contact heating technology, the DKiss Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler sets itself apart from electronic vapes, ensuring a safer and smoother experience. Designed as a reduced-risk product, it minimizes the health risks, offering a responsible supplement for nicotine users.

The DKiss Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler produces no smoke, making it suitable for use in any setting without impacting the environment or bystanders. Also, users can select from a wide range of flavors, allowing them to customize their nicotine experience.

For more information about Dekang, please visit www.dekangbio.com, or contact us at [email protected] or +86-755-27567890.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208037/DKiss_Menthol_Flavor_Roll_On.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208038/DKiss_Smokeless_Nicotine_Inhaler.jpg

SOURCE Dekang Biotech Co.,Ltd.

Also from this source

Dekang's Innovative Products - DKiss Menthol Flavor Roll-on for Cigarettes & Smokeless Nicotine Inhaler to be Debuted Globally at InterTabac 2023 in Germany

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.