Deko Cocktails Nabs Prestigious Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Best New Ready to Drink (RTD) Award via Annual Brand Battle Competition

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deko Cocktails, a newly launched line of expertly crafted ready to serve cocktails, is pleased the securement of one of the most reputable awards in the beverage alcohol industry - the Wine & Spirit Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Brand Battle Best RTD (Ready to Drink) Product of the Year.

This annual competition showcases rising brands with unique stories, packaging, and flavor profiles in an engaging digital environment for all industry tiers to see within the wider beverage industry.

Deko Cocktails is redefining the ready-to-drink market by elevating the home drinking experience with our ultra-premium, ready-to-sip cocktails. We blend high-quality spirits like hand-macerated cucumber vodka and barreled aged bourbon whiskey with unique botanicals and all-natural ingredients such as yuzu, elderflower, and English lavender.

Our cocktails recreate those from the world's most prestigious bars, offering a luxury cocktail experience at your fingertips. With Deko Cocktails, you can enjoy expert mixology at home, transforming your evenings with indulgent and sophisticated flavors.

Michael Handman, co-founder of Deko Cocktails, comments, "To receive such a prestigious and competitive award in less than six months officially in market is a notable testament not only to the hard work we've put into the brand, but also the quality of the product itself."

Handman proceeds, "This is really just the beginning for all that is to come for Deko Cocktails in 2025 and beyond and we look forward to what we think will be a truly monumental year across the business."

Deko Cocktails are available in CA, FL via Park Street, NJ and NY via Regal Wine Imports and IL and CO via LibDib. We are excited about our strong partnership with Total Wine & More and Instacart, as well as offer our products through our direct-to-consumer platform, reaching over 40 states, with plans to roll out in new stores monthly as we deepen our ties with the platform.

To learn more visit www.dekococktails.com or check us out via @dekococktails on social media.

