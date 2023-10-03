DEKO ENTERTAINMENT RELEASES NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO "How Can This Be?" FROM LISA GEE'S DEBUT EP, SHUT IT DOWN

News provided by

Pilato Entertainment New York

03 Oct, 2023, 14:20 ET

STOCKTON, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking a bit like A CLOCKWORK ORANGE meets HARRY POTTER, Lisa Gee's new music video, made with the extensive incorporation of AI technology, presents the talented singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist in a whole new environment. Blending the best elements of 60s pop sensibility within a gospel vocal treatment, "How Can This Be?" is built upon a solid rock foundation. It can be best described in one word: infectious.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR "HOW CAN THIS BE?" HERE

Continue Reading
DEKO releases 4th video from LISA GEE's SHUT IT DOWN, " HOW CAN THIS BE?" Released in July of this year, Shut it Down offers a musical tribute to the human experience. Songs of love, hate, exhilaration, exuberance, and the inevitable fallout we all are forced to confront at some point in our lives, radiate from the record via its cutting edge production, infectious rhythms and powerful vocals.
DEKO releases 4th video from LISA GEE's SHUT IT DOWN, " HOW CAN THIS BE?" Released in July of this year, Shut it Down offers a musical tribute to the human experience. Songs of love, hate, exhilaration, exuberance, and the inevitable fallout we all are forced to confront at some point in our lives, radiate from the record via its cutting edge production, infectious rhythms and powerful vocals.

"'How Can This Be?' is a song that looks at the concepts of trust and deceit in love, and exposes the potential for emotional chaos when new romance goes off the rails," says Lisa Gee. "I decided to go a different route with the video for this song, delving into the wild new frontier of Artificial Intelligence. In this video, this brave new technology plays the role of the deceiver. The hypocrisy of using AI to shine a spotlight on its potential dangers hasn't escaped me; on the other hand, we have to envision how it can enhance our creativity."

Rock icon, drummer and producer of the EP, Carmine Appice, concurs: "Lisa has never been afraid of the unknown," says Appice. "We have been working together for a few years now, and she never fails to amaze and excite me." 

Released in July of this year, Shut it Down offers a musical tribute to the human experience. In addition to Appice, who produced, co-wrote some of the songs and drummed on all the songs, the EP also features bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, John Fogerty, White Lion) and guitarist Don Mancuso (Lou Gramm).

A classically trained multi-instrumentalist, Gee remembers writing her first song at the age of four: "Music has been a passion as far back as I can remember."  Aside from working years in the legal community and having a side gig creating music videos for several artists, she finds time to indulge in her serious hobby of riding motorcycles – specifically, her Harley Davidson Low Rider or her Indian Chief Vintage - which she says she's been doing almost as long as she's been writing songs. "Yes, you can add 'Biker Chick' to my long list of accomplishments," laughs Gee. 

The EP was released on Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner).

Order now https://www.dekoentertainment.com/lisagee

SOURCE Pilato Entertainment New York

Also from this source

WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS: THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER 2023 SUMMER TOUR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.