DEKRA ACQUIRES WEISS TECHNIK ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING LABORATORIES

News provided by

DEKRA North America

17 Oct, 2023, 08:32 ET

ATLANTA , Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA has successfully completed the acquisition of the environmental testing laboratories of Weiss Technik Testing Services. This strategic move adds an extensive range of environmental testing services, further strengthening DEKRA's product testing portfolio in North America.

The A2LA-accredited environmental testing in Michigan will complement DEKRA's existing ISO 17025-accredited testing laboratories in North America.

"Adding environmental testing services in Michigan is critical to our continued development of testing and certification solutions. These exciting additions further expand our market share in several industries," said Andrés Moreno, senior vice president of Service Operations for DEKRA Americas. "This growth is particularly important to DEKRA's commitment to driving future mobility and deepening our relationship with automotive manufacturers and suppliers in North America."

The environmental testing services added include temperature, humidity, altitude, vibration, HALT and HASS, drop impact, thermal shock, and salt spray corrosion testing. The services complement DEKRA's product-testing portfolio, which includes product certification, global market access, mobility, connectivity, EMC/RF, cybersecurity, and product safety testing.

DEKRA is committed to a seamless transition for customers and employees of Weiss Technik Testing Services.

"As a leader in testing and certification services, we warmly welcome the customers and employees of Weiss Technik labs to the DEKRA Americas family," said John Tesoro, executive vice president of DEKRA Americas. "The addition of environmental testing services further expands the extensive footprint and testing capabilities that we provide for our automotive, energy, electronics, medical, and telecommunications industry partners."

About DEKRA Americas
DEKRA Americas protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA Americas is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with more than 48,000 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

SOURCE DEKRA North America

