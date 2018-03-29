DEKRA Launches New Solution & Event Around The Brain's Role In Safety & Reliability At Work

"For decades now, leaders have been trying to reduce human errors on the job and understand why good employees sometimes make critical errors. Now, for the first time, we can create right-first-time performance. This is based on our new understanding of how employees make risk-based decisions in the moment, as well as how and when the human brain will likely increase our risk for making an operation critical error," commented David Musgrave, Vice President of DEKRA's Brain-Centric Reliability system.

"Brain-Centered Hazard risks very often go unaddressed, significantly increasing vulnerability to unplanned events and catastrophes as we've seen all too often even within safety mature organizations. Safety performance plateaus and near misses rooted in human error may increase, along with misperceptions in level of risk. It's time to adjust our work....with the human brain in mind. Our new Brain-Centric Reliability system truly revolutionizes the way we look at human reliability," stated Ted Apking, President of DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability.

In order to provide a deeper understanding of this new practice area, DEKRA is hosting a one-day seminar: The Leader's Role in Mitigating Human Error in Atlanta, GA on April 25, 2018. Providing leaders with the missing link that bridges the gap between systems and outcomes, this seminar will cover:

Human Errors and the Wonders of Inconsistency

How the Human Brain Really Works

Understanding Brain-Centered Hazard™ Exposure in the Workplace

Mitigating Brain-Centered Hazard™ Exposure: What's Required?

Powering Human Performance Reliability: The Role of Leaders

About DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability

As the global leader in safety at work, DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability is a consultant and partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. With a passionate, scientific approach to transforming safety, our clients mitigate risk to their employees, assets, and reputation in a quantifiable manner—and in the process, enhance business performance.

DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 35,000 employees.

