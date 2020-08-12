DEKRA NORTH AMERICA to launch vehicle inspections in Mexico

DEKRA's stature as the world's largest vehicle testing company, is due to its high-quality and consistent process serving consumer and commercial vehicles around the globe. DEKRA experts inspect more than 27 million vehicles each year.

"We are thrilled to have been commissioned by the State of Jalisco to open our first facilities in the Mexican market," said DEKRA AMERICAS President and Chief Regional Officer Bert Zoetbrood. "Sixty-one percent of assigned vehicle verification lines commissioned by the Jalisco Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development went to DEKRA. We look forward to working with our new partners in Mexico and in helping improve the air quality in the areas we will serve."

The Mexico launch is the result of a collaboration with global specialists and the same vehicle inspection team that today runs the largest private emission check operations in the U.S.

"The success we've had in the U.S. proves we represent the industry gold standard for maintaining vehicle compliance in every region we serve. We expect to bring that same diligence and quality of service to our new clients in Mexico," said Peter Villari, Managing Director of Vehicle Inspection at DEKRA who is helping lead the effort. The government of Jalisco will brand the six new stations and DEKRA will operate them.

DEKRA's emissions testing ensures that the exhaust emissions of diesel engines or gasoline engines with regulated or unregulated catalytic convertors meet all reference values using state-of-the-art gas analyzers and opacimeters. The tests identify and eliminate any deviation in the vehicle's exhaust system. The result: emissions are reduced and pollution prevented.

"DEKRA offers emission and safety inspection services for a wide range of vehicles, which means that no matter the size or kind of fleet, our service will be comprehensive," said Clemens Klinke, Member of the Board of Management of DEKRA SE.

As a member of the Under2 Coalition, the State of Jalisco is committed to reducing emissions by 80-95 percent by 2050. "We are pleased to play a major role in Jalisco's ongoing story of improving the climate for the country and the public health of its citizens," Klinke said.

About DEKRA NORTH AMERICA:

DEKRA NORTH AMERICA protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA NORTH AMERICA is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 45,000 employees in 60 countries across all six continents.

