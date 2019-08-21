DEKRA Now Accredited by ANAB for Information Security Management Systems Certification to ISO 27001

NORTH WALES, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, a global management system certification body, announced today that its US-based subsidiary DEKRA Certification, Inc. has received accreditation by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to certify organizations to the ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security standard. The ISO 27001 standard helps organizations manage the security of digital assets such as financial information, intellectual property, personal and customer data. ISO 27001 is the most widely recognized international standard that ensures best practices are being followed in information security management systems.

ANAB was the very first management systems accreditation body in the United States. Today, they are the largest accreditation body in North America, and their accredited certification bodies, including DEKRA, issue certifications that meet global standards and can be recognized around the world. DEKRA has been an ANAB accredited certification body for 25 years.

"As we see frequently in the news, information security and data privacy cannot be taken for granted," said Dr. Cem Onus, Managing Director of DEKRA Audits. "Frequent data breaches, even among the most advanced companies are becoming commonplace, so the need for internationally-recognized best practices in cybersecurity management is more important than ever. Achieving US-based accreditation for ISO 27001 is in line with our strategic growth plan in the region for Information Security auditing and certification services. ISO 27001 Certification can be a useful tool to add credibility, by demonstrating that your products and services meet the expectations of organizational stakeholders."

About DEKRA

DEKRA Certification, Inc. (DCI) is a US-based multi-accredited certification body for international management systems according to ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), SEP (Superior Energy Performance), ISO 50001 (energy management), ISO 27001 (Information Security) and others. The company is part of the global footprint of DEKRA SE, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. DEKRA works with companies to utilize standards for greater productivity, larger profits, an enhanced customer experience, and the growth of a culture of continuous improvement. DEKRA's experienced professionals have extensive knowledge of management system standards and a proven track record of success to help achieve the goals of any organization. For more information visit www.dekra.us/audits

