DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability (OSR) Accepting Nominations for 2019 Safety in Action® ICON Awards

Award winners represent exceptional individuals at all levels of leadership, from supervisors, facilitators to executives who have successfully introduced safety procedures and inspired their co-workers to be passionate about workplace safety.

"We have all been inspired at some point in our career by someone who is passionate about safety. A mentor who is tenacious in pushing for safer work practices, someone who boldly protects others, or is simply a caring and compassionate leader. It is an honor to have had a positive impact on someone who took the time to give me such an impressive recognition." – Kim Urie, Exposure Reduction Process Team Leader, BASF

Past winners come from companies like PHI Inc., DSM Dyneema, Hexion Inc., Shell Oil, and BNSF Railway and represent a wide variety of industries.

Nominations for Safety in Action ICONS are now open online through December 15, 2018. Winners will be formally recognized during the Safety in Action® Conference, April 3-5, 2019, in Nashville, TN.

About the Safety in Action® Conference

The Safety in Action® Conference is about turning safety ideas into successful outcomes. It's the largest privately held safety event in the U.S where employees at every level gather to address the top issues affecting safety today. Engaging breakout sessions and workshops focus on real-world applications of the latest safety best practices. The conference represents wide range of industries such as Oil & Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical and more. The result is dynamic networking and discussion, provoking the kind of action that moves safety forward.

About DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability

As the global leader in safety at work, DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability is a consultant and partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. With a passionate, scientific approach to transforming safety, our clients mitigate risk to their employees, assets, and reputation in a quantifiable manner-and in the process, enhance business performance.

DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 35,000 employees.

