DEKRA OSR Announces Collaboration With Behavioral Safety Now for 2020 Safety in Action® Conference

"For long-time BSN attendees, this collaboration is a great opportunity to have access to Safety in Action sessions on other research-based approaches to safety, in addition to traditional BSN offerings," said Angelica Grindle, Lead BSN Conference Manager. Grindle and BSN Founder Terry McSween will both be on hand in Nashville to greet loyal friends of BSN and welcome them into the next chapter of the conference.

DEKRA OSR Senior Vice President Don Martin said Safety in Action attendees are guaranteed a more dynamic conference in 2020 because of the new synergy between both organizations.

"Safety in Action is the premier conference for safety leaders throughout the world. We are thrilled to introduce our attendees to more behavioral safety content via BSN because that's foundational to any credible safety program," he said. "Our sessions in 2020 will inspire everyone who attends to think about safety in a whole new way."

BSN is a function of the Cambridge Center for Behavioral Studies, a non-profit organization that promotes the application of behavioral technology to the solution of societal problems. McSween said he is "excited about expanding this concept to Safety In Action."

"Our goal will be to continue to bring together practitioners who share a background in the science of behavior analysis, now on a larger scale. We are excited that we are working with DEKRA OSR to help make Safety In Action a true professional conference for practitioners and end users alike," he said.

In addition to the nearly 100 sessions, the 2020 Safety in Action conference will include six BSN professional development workshops and 30 BSN conference sessions.

About the Safety in Action™ Conference:

The Safety in Action® Conference is the largest privately held safety event in the U.S where employees at every level gather to address the top issues affecting safety today. Engaging breakout sessions and workshops focus on real-world applications of the latest safety best practices. The conference represents wide range of industries such as Oil & Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical and more. The result is dynamic networking and discussion, provoking the kind of action that moves safety forward.

About DEKRA OSR:

As the global leader in safety at work, DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability (OSR) is a consultant and partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. With a passionate, scientific approach to transforming safety, our clients mitigate risk to their employees, assets, and reputation in a quantifiable manner-and in the process, enhance business performance. DEKRA OSR is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 35,000 employees.

SOURCE DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability

Related Links

http://www.dekrainsight.com

