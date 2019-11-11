DEKRA OSR Announces Open Registration for 2020 Safety in Action® Conference

This year's theme is "NextGen Safety Performance." The conference's nearly 100 sessions will focus on challenges and solutions that safety leaders are expected to face due to recent advancements of technology and other processes. Keynote speaker Phil Gwoke will speak on "When Generations Connect," which will provide strategies for effective messaging and leadership across all age groups to improve safety adherence and reduce risk.

Safety in Action will kick off with the Leadership Summit, designed for giving safety leaders the tools they need to strengthen the culture at their organizations. This year the topic is "Brains, Behaviors & Culture: The Hidden Connections" which explores a science-based approach to Human Performance Reliability and how leaders can impact improvements in error reduction.

The two-day, high-energy Safety Showcase features companies from across the U.S. coming together to share their safety success and challenges.

DEKRA OSR Senior Vice President Don Martin said this year's conference is especially important because it's the only place safety leaders can come together to talk about where safety is heading now.

"Safety in Action has always been on the cutting edge of the latest trends in safety. That is truer this year as we have worked very hard to design the conference to address real-life situations that attendees face every day — And will confront even more moving forward."

In addition to the nearly 100 sessions, the 2020 Safety in Action conference will include six professional development workshops and 30 conference sessions from Behavioral Safety Now, the premier annual even that focuses on behavioral technology to achieve safety goals.

About the Safety in Action® Conference:

The Safety in Action® Conference is the largest privately held safety event in the U.S where employees at every level gather to address the top issues affecting safety today. Engaging breakout sessions and workshops focus on real-world applications of the latest safety best practices. The conference represents a wide range of industries such as oil and gas, transportation, pharmaceuticals, chemical, and more. The result are dynamic networking and discussion sessions, provoking the kind of action that moves safety forward.

About DEKRA OSR:

As the global leader in safety at work, DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability (OSR) is a consultant and partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. With a passionate, scientific approach to transforming safety, our clients mitigate risk to their employees, assets, and reputation in a quantifiable manner and, in the process, enhance business performance. DEKRA OSR is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 35,000 employees.

